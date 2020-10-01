In the aftermath of the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd, many bike companies grappled with how to react swiftly but authentically. Marketers pondered how to pen non-performative promises on brand social media accounts without virtue signaling. Largely white-led brands were suddenly faced with cycling’s whiteness—and it was alarming.

Machines For Freedom was one of few brands that didn’t have to embark on days of soul searching in order to speak up. The Los Angeles-based women’s apparel brand had already been working on finding its voice since launching in 2014. From the beginning, founder Jenn Kriske, aimed for Machines to be a brand for all womxn, not just the size-2, usually white, racers she saw portrayed by the big brands. She wanted her brand to reflect the faces and bodies she saw in the Los Angeles riding community, and most of all, she wanted a high-performance chamois comfortable enough for long distances that wouldn’t land her in the hospital with infected saddle sores (this happened).

Machines was built on tenets of equal representation and diversity, and thus already had a roster of Black and POC ambassadors in the family when the Black Lives Matter movement re-surged. So when that family was threatened by violence, it didn’t feel uncomfortable to say something. Machines was among the first to break the cycling industry’s silence with a pledge to match donations of up to $10,000 to organizations and movements fighting for the liberty of Black lives, and had raised $20,000 within two weeks.

“We got a lot of comments because we jumped in really quickly,” Kriske said, during our recent conversation, as she drove home from a riding trip in Moab. “It was no question for us. It’s something we had invested in for a very long time. This is the growth process we’ve been on for six or seven years. It’s very different if you’re just in the starting gate. … Many companies are still in the highly defensive mode.”