The itinerary. Ash Smith obsesses over it. He loses sleep worrying over piecing together ancient pathways that crisscross the Maritime Alps. Yet miraculously, it comes together. Here’s how it happens, well, sort of: A municipal office worker in some sleepy mountain town begrudgingly hands Smith a faded, crinkled map. He scours it for dotted lines traversing contours, references it against Google Earth, studies the map again and hits dirt with his two wheels. Sometimes he strikes gold on the first attempt. But most often, finding rideable routes through the southern Alps is a process of trial and error requiring the curiosity of an archeologist, the map-reading skills of a cartographer and the tenacity of a gold panner.

A week ago, I flew to Nice on the French Riviera. It was a warm week in late October, the sky sparkling blue, mirroring the Mediterranean Sea. I joined Smith, founder of the legendary Trans-Provence enduro for some ground truthing. Trans-Provence’s popularity has risen meteorically since its inception 10 years ago. Its unwavering commitment to blind-racing rugged trail was second-to-none and noticed by all. But then in 2018, it ground to a halt—Smith said no more—why? I’m here to hear Smith’s story.

Over the past five days, we’ve feasted on a smorgasbord of singletrack: Trans-Provence classics like Wimbledon and Red Earth, others newly discovered like the one that has our attention today. We’re on a trail so new it doesn’t even have a name—well, a riding name. New in this part of the world means new to mountain biking, old to humanity—centuries old. We’re deep in the Roya River Valley, tucked against the Italian border a few mountain ridges over from the Mediterranean. Our nameless trail has flopped us onto a farmer’s field and a pair of sheepdogs snarl menacingly as we use our bikes as protection, flanking the property. Luckily, the hounds quickly lose interest. Back on our saddles, we follow a trace of trail that dead-ends into a steel ladder affixed to a limestone bluff as the valley pinches to a canyon. We shoulder our bikes, and awkwardly ascend the ladder. I don’t ask questions. I follow Smith, and notice a raw hamburger abrasion on his right forearm. I figure if we’re climbing a ladder with bikes, there must be a reason, a good reason. So I savor the thought of what lies ahead. As we clang up the final rungs, a rush of musty cold air envelops us; we’re inside. To our left, a rusty steel door grasps aimlessly at worn hinges. We’re inside a World War II bunker. Nearly 80 years ago, poor French recruits sat as lonely sentries safeguarding the narrow slot below from German and Italian soldiers.