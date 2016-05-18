Photo Credit: Camilla Rutherford

THE HELICOPTER THAT DROPPED US OFF IN the Middle of Nowhere, New Zealand, had barely disappeared over the coastal ridges of the island’s Southern Alps when Casey Brown, knife and plastic bag in hand, took off for the ocean. Barefoot, she darted through the overgrown reeds and Harakeke plants shielding the turbulent, turquoise water of Barn Bay in pursuit of paua, an edible sea snail that only surfaces during low tide. Frying paua in butter and garlic in her mom’s kitchen was a fond childhood memory that she was eager to revisit.

At the shore, Casey navigated the boulders exposed by the waning water with the same precision she might choose her line on a World Cup downhill course, stopping only to peer into shallow pools for an afternoon snack. In between her mission, she strolled the desolate beach alongside her mom, Liz, and older sister, Jasmine. The three reminisced about simpler times, before change split up the family and landed Casey half a world away in Revelstoke, British Columbia, where she followed her older brother and idol, the late Sam Brown, into professional mountain biking.

Photo Credit: Camilla Rutherford

Photo Credit: Camilla Rutherford

In the five years since, she’s become one of the fastest, most stylish and unique female mountain bikers in the world, and her new contract with Trek Bikes signals the promise of a long career.

But before all that, Casey and her four older siblings lived on this remote piece of land in a corrugated-metal hut built by their father, Lou, a cray fisherman whose resourcefulness makes a mockery of Bear Grylls. Liz grew the family’s food in her greenhouse and homeschooled the kids. It was primitive living by any standard—a woodstove heated the tiny hut, they collected rainwater to drink, used a longdrop toilet and generated power from a windmill Lou built—but to the Browns the lessons in self-sufficiency were worth far more than the trappings of a material world.