Trails are as old as humanity, but mountain bikes bring to them a unique marriage of ancient rhythm and modern art. Both humbling and empowering, to build a trail is to fall into the order of the natural world, and enjoy the ultimate form of two-wheeled creative self-expression.

The land shapes us as much as we shape it. Picks and shovels can only go so far, and you soon realize that the best line is often the one drawn by nature herself. As mighty as we may feel, there’s only one real chief of the trail crew. But in time, she rewards the trail builder with wisdoms, and the builder may bring forth their waves.

With time, a trail builder becomes more like the animals they share the hills with. Schedules follow the sun. Eyes see terrain and read whether dirt or rock flows beneath. Rain brings life.

The more in tune we become to the land we dig on, the more the trails we pull out of the ground become visions of who we are and how we want to ride; as builders, as riders, and as human beings.

In ‘Grounded’, myself and Leah Lind-White imagine, build and ride a one-of-a-kind set of dreamy trails in Northern California. With berm after berm flowing down a hillside of green and gold (including those on BIKE’s Summer 2020 magazine cover), here the paintbrushes are shovels and the masterpiece is the ride.
Below, enjoy a photo gallery from five memorable months on Buck Wild, Landslide, and Corner Store:
foggy marin
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
work gloves trail building
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
bike jump grounded
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
trail snack
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
trail dog
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
dirty boots mud
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
berms landslide
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
wood burning trail sign
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
bike trail signs
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
riding berms grounded
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
digging mtb
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
bike berms grounded
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
building berm
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
bike singletrack berm trail
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
digging in the dark
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
forest berm grounded
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
riding trail grounded
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
berms
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
drone bike trail
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
fresh built berm grounded
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
riding trails
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
berms grounded
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
dirt wave grounded
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
bike and dog
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
riding into sunset
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
singletrack
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
trail builder grounded
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
trail building dog
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
grounded
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
With any luck, ‘Grounded’ may have inspired you to get digging (safely, responsibly and legally, of course). If so, check out some of my essential tools HERE. Happy trails.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation
In Case You Missed It