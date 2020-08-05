Trails are as old as humanity, but mountain bikes bring to them a unique marriage of ancient rhythm and modern art. Both humbling and empowering, to build a trail is to fall into the order of the natural world, and enjoy the ultimate form of two-wheeled creative self-expression.

The land shapes us as much as we shape it. Picks and shovels can only go so far, and you soon realize that the best line is often the one drawn by nature herself. As mighty as we may feel, there’s only one real chief of the trail crew. But in time, she rewards the trail builder with wisdoms, and the builder may bring forth their waves.

With time, a trail builder becomes more like the animals they share the hills with. Schedules follow the sun. Eyes see terrain and read whether dirt or rock flows beneath. Rain brings life.

The more in tune we become to the land we dig on, the more the trails we pull out of the ground become visions of who we are and how we want to ride; as builders, as riders, and as human beings.