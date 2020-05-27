Below, you’ll find a gallery from photographer Paris Gore of glimpses from trails around the world. We find them stunning, calming and inspiring, and hope that they can bring you some of the same reactions. Based in Bellingham, Washington, Paris has spent the past decade dedicated to documenting mountain bike action and culture.

Something about an empty trail brings me a bit of sadness inside and motivation to make sure they get ridden. Their beauty and creativity by all the trailbuilders out there reflect their love for us and our love for them. Without a ribbon of trail through these lands, we may not witness the beauty of such places. Trails are the gateway to exploration and always have been, whether by horseback, foot or mountain bike, and to share their magic without human interaction shows just how lucky we are to ride down carved out pieces of the earth. —Paris Gore

Opening Image: Bellingham, Washington – Ribbon of singletrack on one of Bellingham’s finest.

More trail escapes:

Mattias Fredriksson

Sterling Lorence

Matt Hunter

See more of Paris’ work on his website.