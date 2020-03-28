Over the past few weeks, we at Bike have grappled with the question of how much we should cover current events and their impact on our sport, versus simply providing our readers with a place to imagine, inspire and escape. We’re going to do our best to cover all of the bases, but if you’re after the latter, then you’re in the right place; below is a collection of “Weekenders” adventures from across the American West. Many of us can still get out on our local trails—if you can, please do so safely—but let these pieces be a reminder of the beauty that is all around, and the basic, nourishing joy that a stretch of singletrack can provide. For those that can’t leave home, we hope these can serve as a small escape, just as any good ride does. We may all have to stay close to home for a while, but here’s to daydreams.

Weekenders is an occasional series celebrating the potential of those magical days somewhere between Friday and Monday. Presented by Schwalbe Tires.