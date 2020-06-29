I grew up in a suburb of Las Vegas, Nevada. Like most modern-American suburbs, my town was primarily white. My K-12 educators were all white. My classmates and close friends were mostly white. By the time I went to college, I was used to being the only Person of Color in a classroom or among my social circles. In some ways, being ‘the only’ felt more natural to me than being surrounded by other people like me.

When I moved to Minnesota for graduate school, I became hyper-aware of my identity and race. Frequently, I was stared at in public by white onlookers. Minneapolis is one of the most racially-segregated cities in the US, and because of that I felt trapped in a sea of whiteness once again. It felt suffocating.

When I started graduate school, I began to rely on cycling as an opportunity to breathe again. I used it as a tool for managing stress. I love that cycling gives me the ability to get out of my head and be fully present in my body, if even for a few minutes. It’s been six years since I moved to Minneapolis and I can count on one hand the number of times I haven’t been ‘the only’ at the group ride. More often than not, I’m the only Black person—woman, man or non-binary—at the ride. I’ve come to accept this as commonplace, but the pang in my chest remains. It doesn’t mean that I’m not stoked to ride, but it’s disappointing.

Representation is not simply about wanting to see Black people for the sake of seeing Black people. It’s about what the absence of seeing Black people means. It’s not an accident that we aren’t there—it’s an intentional system of practices and policies that you know you are just lucky enough to have survived. The absence of anyone who looks like you symbolizes all the barriers that we, as a people, have faced because of structural inequality. When you don’t see someone who looks like you, it’s a reminder of the hundreds of years of racist practices that have led up to that moment when you got to the trailhead and you were the only one.