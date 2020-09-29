This is the third in a series of essays written by Rachel Olzer on representation in cycling. Read Olzer’s first two parts: Why Representation Matters and What Does it Mean to be ‘Really Black?’

In September 2015, I started graduate school at the University of Minnesota. Two months into my program, two Minneapolis police officers shot and killed 24-year-old Jamar Clark.

For two weeks after Clark’s unjust murder, I sat outside the Minneapolis Police Department’s 4th precinct, riding my bike to and from my apartment and bringing water and food for other protestors.

Less than a year later, in July 2016, another Black man, Philando Castile, was murdered on camera during a routine traffic stop, again in my city.

Since it was summer, naturally I biked to work the next day. I held back tears the entire way. As I locked up my bike outside my office building, a white professor smiled, waved and said, “good morning.”

It was clear that she was unbothered, and perhaps unaware, of what had taken place less than a mile away, literally bird’s eye-view, from where we work.

Throughout the day, I interacted with white colleagues who were clearly unscathed by the previous evening’s events. Perhaps they did not see in themselves what I saw in myself. A man, who could have been any of a hundred people who looked like me, was shot less than a mile from where we stood. As a Black graduate student in an all-white department, I felt betrayed by the people around me. Not one of the hundreds of white graduate students, faculty, or staff, reached out to ask if I was OK. How could these people bring me into this department, claim that they care about diversity and yet be so disconnected from notions of equity and justice?