This is the third in a series of essays written by Rachel Olzer on representation in cycling. Read Olzer’s first two parts: Why Representation Matters and What Does it Mean to be ‘Really Black?’
In September 2015, I started graduate school at the University of Minnesota. Two months into my program, two Minneapolis police officers shot and killed 24-year-old Jamar Clark.
For two weeks after Clark’s unjust murder, I sat outside the Minneapolis Police Department’s 4th precinct, riding my bike to and from my apartment and bringing water and food for other protestors.
Less than a year later, in July 2016, another Black man, Philando Castile, was murdered on camera during a routine traffic stop, again in my city.
Since it was summer, naturally I biked to work the next day. I held back tears the entire way. As I locked up my bike outside my office building, a white professor smiled, waved and said, “good morning.”
It was clear that she was unbothered, and perhaps unaware, of what had taken place less than a mile away, literally bird’s eye-view, from where we work.
Throughout the day, I interacted with white colleagues who were clearly unscathed by the previous evening’s events. Perhaps they did not see in themselves what I saw in myself. A man, who could have been any of a hundred people who looked like me, was shot less than a mile from where we stood. As a Black graduate student in an all-white department, I felt betrayed by the people around me. Not one of the hundreds of white graduate students, faculty, or staff, reached out to ask if I was OK. How could these people bring me into this department, claim that they care about diversity and yet be so disconnected from notions of equity and justice?
How can you go on like nothing happened? As if another innocent person didn’t just die in your backyard?
For them, Black death was not intimate. It was intangible and theoretical.
For me, it was visceral. It deserved immediate attention. For me, inaction was not an option. This could have been me, or any handful of people who resembled me.
I’ve ridden by the place where Castile was fatally shot at least 100 times since moving to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. I shed a few tears every time I pass.
Minneapolis has shown me what a bike-friendly city can be. Nearly every day I ride through a city with some of the best physical bike infrastructure in the country. Yet, I have never really felt safe.
___
When conversations about race within the cycling industry come up, white cyclists often say things like, “The trail/bike/biking doesn’t care what color you are … just ride.”
When I’m feeling generous, I can write this off as naiveté. When I’m being brutally honest, I understand this as a dangerous distraction from the real issue.
For many white cyclists, the bike is often separate from their sociopolitical lives; it’s a means of escape, a recreational machine reserved for fitness or fun.
For many BIPOC cyclists, the bike is a tool that is intimately connected to the way we experience the world.
How can Black and brown people ever feel safe riding around a city with such rampant police violence?
When will people understand that riding a bike is intimately connected to state-sanctioned violence?
How can we “just ride” when the threat of death lurks around every corner?
You cannot invest in bicycle infrastructure without also addressing police violence in your cities.
You cannot diversify your bike organizations and brands without also addressing the lack of safety in policing for Black and brown people in your community. When we think about representation and diversity within the cycling community, we should ask ourselves what our end goal is.
Yes, diversity is the right thing to do. But what do we mean, when we say we want to diversify?
Do we just want people who think and talk like the white majority, but have different shades of melanin?
Are we prepared to do the hard internal work associated with diversifying?
When many Black people watched, listened to, or heard the news of George Floyd’s death, we saw in that videotape our friends, our cousins, our brothers, and ourselves. This man who was being treated as less than human, was a man we all intimately knew, without ever having to meet him. For 8 mins and 46 seconds we felt our lives and livelihoods slip away. We felt the gravity of the situation in our bones and in our hearts. George Floyd was not some unknown casualty. He was all of us in the Black community. And we were all of him.
When Black and brown people occupy space in historically white institutions, it matters. When BIPOC occupy space in historically white organizations, Black suffering is no longer an us versus them issue.
One of the most important things an organization can do right now is to diversify their staff. But you cannot continue to see diversity as an end point. Diversity without equity, inclusion, and justice is dangerous.
You cannot see diversity as everyone is the same, with different amounts of melanin in their skin.
Diversity is about the differences in how we experience the world around us. Without a deep understanding of what that means, we are placing an undue burden on BIPOC to navigate spaces in which white people can act as though nothing has happened and continue on with their work, while Black and brown people quietly process grief while smiling for the comfort of those same white people around them.
When you have Black friends, colleagues and neighbors, you are responsible for fighting alongside them. You are responsible for seeing our humanity and fighting for a world that is better for us.
Companies that employ Black people have a responsibility to fight for their safety and security. When you are intimately connected to non-white people, you can no longer sit idly by and claim that it’s a shame for “those people.” Because those people are your people now. They are your colleagues, your friends, your students, your superiors, even your family members.
You cannot bring BIPOC into your organization without addressing the reasons they may have not been there to begin with. You must look at how your organization functions, who has a seat at the proverbial table, and why.
Diversifying your organization is also not about relying on the few BIPOC you hire to do all the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion work for you.
The same goes for when we think about the way that Black and brown people experience the bike. We cannot keep on as though accessible biking is a separate issue from police violence. They are deeply intertwined.
Nowhere is the contrast between the experiences of BIPOC and white cyclists more apparent than in the recent murder of Dijon Kizzee by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies.
Like many of us, Kizzee loved riding bikes and tinkering on anything with two wheels. What many white cyclists don’t understand is the fact that Kizzee rode a bike while Black was enough to culminate in a death sentence.
We need a cycling industry and community that recognizes our different experiences on and off the bike, and is open to truly addressing those differences, instead of constantly trying to silence our voices.
Rachel Olzer is a cross-country racer, Specialized ambassador and co-founder of @pedal2thepeople, an Instagram community devoted to sharing stories of BIPOC riders.
