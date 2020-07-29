If you missed the first part of Rachel Olzer’s essay series on why representation matters, read it HERE.

I walk into the room where we have our regularly scheduled meetings. I’m elated. It’s my first year in the outdoors club at my university and for the first time since arriving at Arizona for college, I feel like I fit in somewhere.

That feeling wouldn’t last forever, though. Even among my closest friends, I will start to feel like an outsider.

The meeting concludes and I circle the room looking for friends with whom I can laugh, hug and most importantly to my college self, get a cheap bite to eat.

I spot my close friend, a young white man who’s a year younger than me in school. Before I know it, we are full belly-laughing at something he’s said. He always made me laugh in a way that others just could not.

Seemingly out of nowhere, he mentioned something about Black people. Startled, I responded, “I’m Black.” To which he replied, “But you’re not really Black.”

It wasn’t a shock to hear. I was used to hearing these words. This common sentiment about me, and about my Blackness, has defined so much of my life as a Black woman.

What does it mean to be “really Black” anyway?

____

The idea that I’m not “really Black” has been present throughout my life. It’s something that I’ve struggled to understand.

I didn’t grow up with a strong sense of being Black or what that really meant for me. Many of my white family members have said this phrase to me, and each time their words cut deeper.

The way that most people have said this to me is meant to be some sort of compliment. The logical equivalent of being “pretty for a Black girl.” Another phrase I’ve heard often throughout my life.