Yá’át’ééh shí éí Renee Hutchens yinishyé. Tódich’ii’nii nishłį́, Bilagáana báshishchíín, Tabaaha dashicheii, Bilagáana dashinálí.

My name is Renee Hutchens, I am from the Bitterwater clan, and a member of the Diné (Navajo) Nation. My introduction in Navajo tells of my relationships and my identity that is inseparable from the land with a history that dates back millennia. I grew up connecting with the land through biking since I was a kid. But my relationship with the land began at birth when my umbilical cord was buried in the ground between our four sacred mountains encompassing our homeland. For nine months, my umbilical cord attached me to my mother, and it was by this pathway that I was nourished, protected, and grew. It tied me to life. When my umbilical cord was buried, this represented a transition from being nourished by my mother to a life of nurturing by Mother Earth. An immediate sacred relationship was established to tie me to my home, our sacred land, Diné Bikéyah. In this way, as I grew older I would always know my source of nourishment and maintain this connection over my lifetime. Therefore, I like to say that I was destined to ride bikes, and to love and protect our land.

From the first interactions with Indigenous people to the modern day, white colonizers in North America have worked toward one thing: destruction. Destruction of Indigenous lives through violence and legal institutions, destruction of our land and natural resources, and destruction of our cultures and identities. We still live with the psychological, spiritual, and physical trauma of what colonization did to us and still attempts to do to render us invisible. I find value in intentionally seeking what was lost, in remembering what was forgotten because this is at the center of what it means to decolonize and heal. Decolonization is about reclaiming what was taken and honoring and breathing life back into our deep cultural traditions. For this, I need the land. Every time my tires hit the dirt, I reclaim myself, my identity, and my culture held in the land. My movement is an interwoven dynamic with the language of the earth, our Diné creation story, the spirits of my ancestors and the elements of nature. My elders have told me that we decolonize through all our senses. The smell of sage and cedar trees along the trail are tied to memories, ceremonies, and stories about why we burn sage, tobacco, and cedar. When I ride, I hear my heart beating in rhythm with the heartbeat of the earth, of my people just like I dance to the heartbeat of the drum and our songs. I taste my own sweat and feel the cleansing, healing and quieting of my mind and remember the importance of our traditional ways of healing and use of sweat lodges. What I see in the outdoors is endless: the mountains, canyons, hummingbirds, lightening, rain, horned lizards, animal tracks, coyotes, and plants to name a few are all tied to stories and the power of our oral tradition. It reminds me to always stay connected to my elders and medicine men in my family – the holders of these stories. Even the colors of the land and everything on it are connected to our art, jewelry, rug weaving, and pottery. The land is everything to us. It is the one place I can go to see, hear, smell, taste, and touch my peoples’ narrative that acknowledges I am still here, we are still here.