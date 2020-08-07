Grimy Handshake is the longest-running column in Bike magazine. This column first ran in the Summer 2020 issue, out now on newsstands or available to purchase HERE.

The spring of 2020 was a fucking mess. I think we can all agree on that, right? Global pandemic leading to widespread economic instability and spawning wave upon wave of protests whereby armed goobers stormed state government buildings because they felt their rights were being subjugated, only to have those protests immediately look like the tantrums of small-minded children when the massive surge of outrage over the murder of George Floyd hit the fan.

“Politics and mountain biking don’t mix.” Some of you are probably saying that right now. Sure, they don’t mix. Especially in a sport that is probably the most middle-age, white, male demographic this side of ice fishing. But then again, mountain bikers love to get political when it suits them; when trail access is an issue, or when deciding to either decry or endorse the use of electric-assist mountain bikes. It’d be great to hold a hard line, say that politics has no place in these pages, that we are all just a big happy bunch of midlife bros doing this thing we love and that this thing we love bonds us all together and erases the prejudices and ingrained social conditioning that pervades EVERY OTHER ASPECT OF OUR LIVES.

But it’s not that simple. When it comes to gaining or losing access to a trail, there are so many interconnected factors that play into the final decision. Local population, local user demographics. Large urban population proximity, and the people in those urban populations who have their own desires regarding outdoor recreation. Relative economic health of the area in question—is mountain biking going to bring money to a depressed region, or is it going to flood an already-crowded and prosperous area with more users? What are the environmental impacts, and who weighs in on those? What is the history of the area? It’s easier to get trails built in a forest that has been logged for generations than it is to gain access to a wilderness. Ultimately, it comes down to trying to find a workable compromise that can be somehow suitable to a broad and often oppositional group of diverse users. Thus, politics.