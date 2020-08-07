Grimy Handshake is the longest-running column in Bike magazine. This column first ran in the Summer 2020 issue, out now on newsstands or available to purchase HERE.
The spring of 2020 was a fucking mess. I think we can all agree on that, right? Global pandemic leading to widespread economic instability and spawning wave upon wave of protests whereby armed goobers stormed state government buildings because they felt their rights were being subjugated, only to have those protests immediately look like the tantrums of small-minded children when the massive surge of outrage over the murder of George Floyd hit the fan.
“Politics and mountain biking don’t mix.” Some of you are probably saying that right now. Sure, they don’t mix. Especially in a sport that is probably the most middle-age, white, male demographic this side of ice fishing. But then again, mountain bikers love to get political when it suits them; when trail access is an issue, or when deciding to either decry or endorse the use of electric-assist mountain bikes. It’d be great to hold a hard line, say that politics has no place in these pages, that we are all just a big happy bunch of midlife bros doing this thing we love and that this thing we love bonds us all together and erases the prejudices and ingrained social conditioning that pervades EVERY OTHER ASPECT OF OUR LIVES.
But it’s not that simple. When it comes to gaining or losing access to a trail, there are so many interconnected factors that play into the final decision. Local population, local user demographics. Large urban population proximity, and the people in those urban populations who have their own desires regarding outdoor recreation. Relative economic health of the area in question—is mountain biking going to bring money to a depressed region, or is it going to flood an already-crowded and prosperous area with more users? What are the environmental impacts, and who weighs in on those? What is the history of the area? It’s easier to get trails built in a forest that has been logged for generations than it is to gain access to a wilderness. Ultimately, it comes down to trying to find a workable compromise that can be somehow suitable to a broad and often oppositional group of diverse users. Thus, politics.
In the same way that we can’t easily reduce a trail-access situation to a simple binary solution, we can’t do that with our society either. We are all interconnected, no matter how hard some of us try to paint a picture of individual rights and autonomy. This spring taught me that an uncomfortable percentage of citizens in this country believe fully in the myth that “individual rights” means “I am free to do what I want and I don’t really care how that may impact you.” That was pretty crushing to observe as the death toll from COVID-19 topped 100,000 in two short months. Epidemiology is a fickle science where statistics always lag some distance behind what is actually happening, so it was sort of understandable that so many would call bullshit on the numbers. But it was also incredibly saddening to see how quickly people abandoned a sense of unity and common good for the gratification of individual desires. “I have a right to ride my bike. I have a right to gather in tightly packed spaces and sweat on other people because it’s Memorial Day and damned if a bunch of fearmongers can convince me to slow my roll.”
The startling contrast to the nationwide display of self-righteousness and self-absorption that defined so much of the spring came from a terrible and tragic place. Immediately after George Floyd was murdered, protests sparked across the nation. Around the world. People of every color stood up, together, in spite of the still very real risk of a virus running rampant, and made their voices heard. They called attention to 500 years of systemic racism, acknowledged how deeply ingrained it is into all of us, and got gassed and shot with rubber bullets for their stand. Black people, white people, brown people; humans of all skin tones and across all economic and social divides, came together and demanded that we, society, see the racism, see the injustice, feel the pain.
“I come here to get away from politics… You just lost a subscriber… I have better things to do than read this shit…” There, I saved you some time, now you can just flip the page and go on to reading about people on bikes doing rad shit in beautiful places.
Or, you can take a moment and sit with this. Try to calm your building outrage (hey, I haven’t called any of you racist yet), and just sit for a minute. You are reading this probably because you love riding mountain bikes. Think about that. Remember when you first rode a bicycle? The very first time? Do you remember how absolutely huge that feeling was? I was 5, and it completely blew my mind. That feeling is still with me most times I ride, even when I am having a horrible day on the bike.
Now, work with me here for a second. Take that feeling of awesome, and just let it glow. It’s beautiful, all by itself. And it is a gift. A beautiful privilege bestowed upon you by two wheels, physics, luck and timing. Privilege, as in you are lucky to get to do this. Period. Many people do not enjoy that same privilege. Let that sink in. Your ability to ride mountain bikes is not a right, it’s a privilege.
Can you do that?
Can you then stretch your thinking to consider other ways that you enjoy privilege? Skin color, gender, socioeconomic advantage, geographical good luck? We are not all here because of hard work and gumption. Many of us are riding the lucky side of a cosmic coin-toss. And the flip side of that coin is huge numbers of our society do not have the same access to this thing that brings us so much joy because they do not enjoy those same privileges. Privilege is not a bad thing, in of itself. Failing to acknowledge it, though, that’s where we fall apart. That’s where the blindness begins. Please, take a minute, and think about how lucky you are.
