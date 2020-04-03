Much of my riding last summer was confined to the road. That is probably heresy to admit in these pages, but a combination of injury and time and location ensured that if I was gonna turn the pedals, then the venue would be mostly paved. Given the choice of riding pavement or not riding at all, the allure of road rides increased profoundly.
Bear in mind that my “road” bike is an Ibis Hakka MX, with 42-millimeter-wide tires and disc brakes. If I am feeling super sporty, wistfully contemplating shaving my legs again for the first time in decades, I might run some skinny 32c tires. But the fatties are generally where it is at, especially on the combination of degraded old pavement and gravel roads where I live. And even then, with those bulbous tires, the whole package still only weighs 19 pounds. After a summer of floating that bike uphill, it was a shock in September when I got back to the business of riding mountain bikes in real mountains. Mountain bikes are fat these days!
Seriously. The average weight of the bikes we had on hand to test at the Bible of Bike Tests last fall was around 32 pounds. Admittedly, our test bike demographic skews more toward all-mountain than XC-race, but still, bikes done got hefty across the board. This hasn’t happened overnight, and I have been complicit in the general porkification of mountain biking with my own trend toward more suspension, fatter tires, CushCore liners and all the incremental weight gains that have happened along the way. But after spending a while riding a bike that weighed 12 or so pounds less than the average trail bike, the weight felt new and cumbersome.
For the most part, this is how we roll. We go along with what the industry is doing, accept change as improvement, and generally make our decisions from within the status quo. So, if the weight of the status quo creeps gradually upward over a decade, we don’t complain. Sort of like the frog in the pot; if the water temperature increases slowly while the frog sits in the pot, it won’t know it is being cooked until after the fact.
I’ve tried to joust with this windmill before regarding the evolution of both bike geometry and trailbuilding, and at this point am sure that anything more I say about that will be dismissed as the bleating of a feeble old man who is bitter that he never learned how to jump properly before his bones got all brittle. So, I’ll pivot; instead of complaining about how unreasonably long and slack modern bikes are, I am going to instead complain about how unreasonably heavy modern bikes have become.
Progress comes at a price. Fine, I can concede that. But I can also concede that the number of us who can step up and compete at Red Bull Rampage is very small, like a fraction of a fraction of a percent of all mountain bikers. Likewise, the number of us who can really rail a bike downhill—hard enough to make the suspension bang against the stops, hard enough to crush rims and completely deform DH-casing tires—is also a very small number. Maybe not a fraction of a fraction of a percent, but still probably a fraction.
But then, all that suspension travel feels real nice, doesn’t it? And it’s super good these days, as in, you can actually pedal these behemoths uphill comfortably and with some degree of grace. And those monster 200-millimeter brake rotors sure do stop you fast, don’t they? And, damn, that 29×2.6 Minion DHF EXO with a Double Down casing and 3C rubber just straight hooks up EVERYWHERE, right? Right, but it also weighs over 1,200 grams. That’s roughly the weight of THREE cross country tires from “back in the day.” Admittedly, those skinny tires from the ’90s would rip sidewalls if you so much as looked at a rock garden, had nothing in the way of knobs, used a rubber compound about on par with Tupperware, and needed to be run up near 40 PSI if you didn’t want them to collapse on themselves in the corners.
I love modern mountain bikes. Really, I do. They make me feel heroic whenever I try to go fast down anything, and they don’t fall apart every two months or start creaking after the first three rides (in general), and I can run low tire pressure without having to sacrifice small animals in bizarre rituals to ward off the evils of constant flat tires. And, having worked as a shop mechanic at the peak of the “as light as humanly possible” years, I in no way ever want to return to the glory days of snapped handlebars and cranks and brutally pretzeled wheels as a regular occurrence. But at the same time, I can’t help but notice how much things weigh now.
So, this winter, I started taking the Ibis out on the trails. It felt a lot like mountain biking in the early 1990s. No suspension, skatey little tires, arm-pump all the time, endos. By and large, it was an exercise in misery whenever the going got technical. But that bike absolutely decimates the climbs. And that got me to thinking. I want my modern bike cake in all its luscious soft and chewy goodness. But I want it light. I want the traction and the travel and the chassis feel, but I want it to weigh 25 pounds instead of 35. We have evolved our sport and our bikes, and we don’t hesitate to throw down huge piles of money for the latest and greatest. I want the modern bike experience, but I want the weight of my bike from 20 years ago. I want people to care about weight again.
I suspect people will just tell me to get an e-bike instead. To hell with that. I’ll get a dropper post for the road bike, see how much more tire I can stuff in the frame, and call it good.
Grimy Handshake: Down Time
Shoulders, Aubesians and forced vacations
Grimy Handshake: The Seldom Seen Scene
What happens if you ride but don't document it?
June Issue On Sale Now
Reveling in riding's simple joys
Grimy Handshake: Wearer Beware
Mike Ferrentino's fashion tips for the coming apocalypse
Grimy Handshake: Geometry Lessons
Schooled yet again
Grimy Handshake: Be the Nail
And other lessons behind life's lyrics
Grimy Handshake: The Ghost of Casey Kasem
Pedaling Past Life's Beat
Grimy Handshake: Long Road to Clarity
Don't take privileges for granted
Sound off in the comments below!