Mountain biking is cycling. As such, it’s a “leg” kinda sport. We identify with being able to pedal as a defining characteristic. If the legs work, if we can breathe, we can ride. So a torn rotator cuff shouldn’t really be that big of a deal, right? Especially if it’s not a real bad tear, right? One month after the dog showed me who was boss, I headed to Downieville for a weekend of riding. Going uphill, not so bad. I was pedaling squares from the time off the bike, but otherwise nothing too painful aside from occasional spikes of pain. Downhill, though, into the rocky jumble of freshly melted out Lakes Basin trails, my favorite trails on earth – that just plain sucked. Couldn’t pull up on the bars, couldn’t push down on the bars, couldn’t really hold onto them whenever they deflected. At the bottom of the hill I clumsily loaded my bike back into the van, awkwardly changed out of my riding clothes, slumped behind the steering wheel and began a long, humiliating, painful drive home.



This is not my first shoulder rodeo. Three dislocations, a prior rotator cuff tear, a couple impingements. I would say my shoulders are my Achilles Heel, except I messed up one of those at the inaugural TransRockies and it still gives me trouble every winter. So my shoulders are my Achilles shoulders, and along with that bum Achilles tendon, they’ve served me plenty of enforced vacations from riding over the past couple decades.



It used to drive me crazy. Every day not spent riding was a day of lost opportunity. Every ride missed was a failure. As inactivity eroded fitness into fatigue, I would fret that I’d never get back to that shape, that I would forever be older, slower, more broken. I would, to quote Dylan Thomas; “rage, rage against the dying of the light.”



Thing is, Thomas wrote that when he was 33. That’s not exactly old (although in his case it was, since he only made it to 39 before shuffling boozily off this mortal coil). Impatience around injuries, frustration that things aren’t healing fast enough, that aching, yearning, NEED to be out on the bike while the body is knitting itself too slowly back together, that’s the domain of youth. It has happened enough times now that I am getting a little more circumspect. With a firm hand, my own mortality has finally been beaten a measure of patience into me.



There are things that I am looking forward to more than riding again. Riding is great, and it has been a balancing force in my life for as long as I can remember, but it’s not something I absolutely have to do on a daily basis. You know what I have to do on a daily basis? Wipe my ass. I have to do that every day. I would love to be able to do that again without crying. Shaving, without having to brace my right hand with my left. Putting on a t-shirt without resorting to some sort of hunchback squirm. Reaching forward and turning on the radio in my van. Holding any object, anything at all, out in front of my body with my arm outstretched.



I have two mountain bikes. They are hanging from hooks in the barn. The tires on both are flat. That’s how long it has been. Two months now, but it feels like forever. This morning I pulled the bikes down from the hooks, careful to keep my right arm pinned against my torso like some sort of truncated flipper, and gingerly pumped the tires back up to 24psi. It didn’t hurt too much. That’s progress. Then I went back upstairs and tried to find an Aubesian for sale on Amazon.