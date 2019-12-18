Boss: How do you reach back there… to wipe yourself?
Centaur: Uh… there is a device we use, it’s called an Aubesian – it’s a stainless steel telescoping rod, with gripper claws, and a sort of toggle line that allows you to move the paper back and forth.
Boss: So… there’s a company that manufactures Centaur asswipers?
Centaur: Aubesians, yes. Um… there’s a store that’s a sort of crate-and-barrel for Centaurs, called Aubesians & Such… there’s one on 57th Street.
~ excerpt from “Centaur Job Interview”, originally airing on Saturday Night Live, May 19, 2001.
There are a lot of ways to earn a summer off the bike. When I typed this, our editor Nicole was about to give birth. When it came out in print in September, she was a month or so into maternity leave. There went her summer. For others, the break can be more literal; a fraction of a second transforming what had been a good ride into season-ending yard-sale. Crashes are not the sort of thing we can predict – if we could predict them, we could avoid them. In that vein, the severity of any given crash can’t be foretold. We can walk away from the most horrific high-speed carnage without a scratch, and we can tip over at walking speed and break a femur.
The root cause of my own bikeless summer falls into the mild wreckage category; shoulda seen it coming, wasn’t going that fast, didn’t even feel that bad at first. It took place two days after hitting send on the previous column, where I had at some point mentioned I’d been riding more than usual. That’ll teach me. I got sniped mid-corner by my own dog; he clipped my front wheel out from under me with tactical precision, happened so fast I didn’t even let go of the handlebar with my right hand. My shoulder made a strange popping sound as I lawn-darted over the front of the bike. Not my most graceful moment.
Two months later, amid a regular diet of tedious rubber band rehab exercises, my right arm is still effectively useless. There will be no rock skipping this summer. No Frisbee throwing. No high fives. No toasts raised. I might need to purchase an Aubesian. Riding? Nope.
