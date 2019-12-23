Nine Ways Mountain Biking Became More Accessible This Decade

Consumer-Direct Sales

On the surface, this is simple. Consumer-direct sales is making it easier for riders to get a better bike for less. But there are a couple ways to look at this one. There is one possible future wherein the growth of consumer-direct bike sales results in the shrinking of retail shop locations, which would not be good for newcomers to mountain biking. But if that’s happening at all, it is happening alongside an already existing decline in shop business that has been going on long before this decade. Something has to change. Plus, the rise of Canyon, YT, Commencal, Fezzari and the like are not, in and of themselves, causing a decline in apparel, accessory, parts or service business at brick-and-mortar stores. They just sell bikes. In fact, it’s entirely likely that allowing more people to afford higher-end bikes than they could at traditional retail could put more people in bike shops. Only time will tell. But for the time being, new riders who want to start riding with, for example, you and your crew, can get that high-end experience for $1,000 or $2,000 less, which for a lot of people is the difference between picking up mountain biking and not doing it at all.



Likewise, if a rider can barely afford to spend $2,000 on their first high-end bike, they could get a SRAM Eagle drivetrain and a dropper post out of the box from a consumer-direct brand and would likely have to do without both if they went the traditional route. Those features make riding significantly more enjoyable, and that rider will be significantly more likely to fall in love with the sport.