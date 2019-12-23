Nine Ways Mountain Biking Became More Accessible This Decade
All were always welcome, now maybe all will come in
What our sport needs more than anything is to grow. Trail access issues might not even be issues if every land manager and their daughter or son, husband or wife were an avid mountain biker. And each city would have a bottomless trail-building budget if enough of its citizens demanded it. And speaking of budget, if riding were half as popular as superhero movies or video games, economy of scale would predict that bike prices would go down. Athletes would make more money. There would be more research into helmet safety. We’d see more bikes in media, education and politics. Things could be better. And believe it or not, they’re getting better. Many of the innovations we saw over the past decade will attract new dedicated members into mountain biking. Here are a handful of things that are helping open doors to newcomers.
