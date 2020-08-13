This column originally ran in the Summer 2020 print issue of Bike.
In the world of mountain biking, and general adult tomfoolery for that matter, I’m an outlier.
Correction. I was an outlier.
When post-ride discussions turn to tales of broken bones and other assorted injuries, folks point to different parts of their bodies, rattling off injuries like they’re padding a résumé of misfortune. Whenever the proverbial talking came to me, I’d do my best to regale the group with the story of my one and only stitch, the consequence of 8-year-old me stepping on a sewing needle.
After 41 laps around the sun, my poor decisions and penchant for stupid human tricks should have garnered a broken bone or an ER-worthy gash several times over. After all, I ride with a style that blends calculated technical maneuvering with reckless abandonment. This is backed by video evidence of me racing my bike while wearing roller skates and hopping my road bike over landscaping boulders with mixed success.
Off the bike, I’ve dabbled in rock climbing, gymnastics and judo. I abuse adult swim time at the city pool to practice my (terrible) back flips and still aspire to learn how to do a kickflip one day, even though I can’t technically skateboard yet. I’ve secretly looked up YouTube videos to learn how to do a back walkover because this seems like a useful skill to acquire in your 40s.
If I was a betting woman, I wouldn’t have bet that sledding would take me out. Of course, anyone who heard me agree to send it down a sledding hill with a fence at the bottom may have played their cards differently. Also, there may have been Teflon spray involved, but I digress.
When my foot flexed further than seemed appropriate against the fence post, causing a sharp, piercing sensation to radiate throughout my ankle, I didn’t think it was broken. According to all the TV shows I watched growing up, broken bones involve comically loud cracking noises and Dr. Suess inspired limb angles.
This seemed like something I should be able to rub some dirt on and walk off. Except, I couldn’t stand on my leg, so walking, sauntering, and any form of sashaying were off the table. Luckily, one of the advantages of hanging out with clever, crash-prone bike people is that I was able to borrow a pair of crutches pre-modded with a water bottle cage on the way to urgent care.
An x-ray showed that my ankle was, in fact, jacked. A few days later, I woke up from surgery with a plate on my tibia, a tendon tacked down like Christmas lights, and conversation-sparking train tracks running down either side of my leg.
When I came home afterward to find that my sweet, adoring, asshole of a dog had tracked mud throughout my house, on my couches, and across my bed, the reality of my inability to be self-sufficient settled in. I went from being stubbornly independent to needing to ask my kids for help getting water and tossing a pizza in the oven. When I explained that I wouldn’t be able to tuck them into bed for a while, my 7-year-old tried to hold back tears as the part of him that’s old enough to understand wrestled with the part of him that’s still little enough to believe mom’s kisses fix everything.
Laying in my muddy bed with the floppy-eared dirt-culprit nuzzled next to me, I stared at the ceiling and wondered how I was going to navigate the next few months. Sleep finally came not long after I decided that figuring out life would have to be tomorrow-Kristin’s problem.
Having never been on crutches before, I quickly discovered that anything on the floor might as well be in another dimension and that while I was ready to get around on one leg, I wasn’t ready to not have access to my arms. I’d also taken for granted how nice it was to use the bathroom without it turning into a slapstick comedy scene involving falling crutches and a smattering of f-bombs. When friends came to my rescue and cleaned my mud-caked house, I ugly-cried my face off while stuffing myself with the homemade bread and soup they brought.
A few weeks in, I sighed in disappointment that I couldn’t carry my breakfast to the table. My 7-year-old asked what was wrong and I explained that it’s hard for me to need so much help.
That’s when the same little kid who loves to be tucked in every night looked at me like I was a dumbass and said, “Sometimes we just need what we need, and that’s OK.” Then he carried my plate to the table and proceeded to unabashedly kick my ass at chess.
Over the next few months, my jerk-faced leg would seem like a minor footnote as the world changed in profound ways. A pandemic hit. The fabric we use to define normal disintegrated, revealing masses of people all in need of help. If the past few months are any indicator, by the time these words make their way into the wild, this time period might seem downright placid compared to whatever plot twist the writers of 2020 have in store next.
Last night, almost four months to the day after proving that you can take the girl out of Florida, but you can’t take her sledding, I finally rode my favorite local trail. I’d failed to complete its 1,500 feet of climbing on two prior attempts, but last night I finally made it to the top of the rooty downhill run I’d been saving as a test of my healing ankle. A half-mile down, a rock punctured my tire and the two empty CO2 cartridges in my pack were less helpful than I’d hoped.
As I started to hike out, some riders stopped, asked if I needed anything, and passed me a new CO2 before while I stumbled over what to say.
They didn’t know how important this ride was for me. They just saw they were in a position to help, so that’s what they did. Maybe they were just being nice or were paying forward a previous helpful gesture. Or perhaps they have their own scars to remind them that sometimes people just need what they need, and that’s OK.
