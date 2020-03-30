“Hi, I’m Kristin,” I say.
“I know, we just met.” Their confused look, the one sometimes laced with mild offense, is one I’ve come to know well.
I’ve had this conversation at nearly every social gathering I’ve ever attended. It still happens, but not as often these days. Now when I introduce myself, I add, “And I have trouble recognizing people.”
They tell me they get it, saying they’re basically the same way, except instead of forgetting faces they forget names. I nod and we continue the conversation. Usually we chat for a while, either because it’s a good conversation or because I’m trying to figure out a socially acceptable way to extract myself and all I’ve come up with is, “I have to poop.”
Eventually, we go our separate ways and mingle with others, because that’s what you do at these sorts of things. But then they do something silly like take down their hair. Or put on a jacket. And just like that, they’re invisible to me. If I had to pick them out of a lineup of two, I may as well flip a coin.
It’s a neurological condition called prosopagnosia, but most people just call it ‘face blindness.’
I mean, I see faces. It’s not like people look like Rorschach from the neck up to me. Instead, it’s like my brain takes a nice little snapshot of someone’s face, puts it in a frame and props it up on a shelf where it can be admired or referenced or doodled on if I get really bored. And then some asshole cat walks by and knocks the frame off the shelf and into a neatly shattered pile below.
I don’t recognize longtime friends in unfamiliar places and I’m the worst person to watch a movie with, unless you like being asked, “Who is that again?” every 10 seconds. Even yesterday I wigged out some random kid at the pool when I looked him straight in the eye, poked his shoulder, and yelled, “You’re it, sucker!” only to be informed that he was not, in fact, my child.
To add extra spice to life, my particular variety of face blindness comes with “topographical disorientation.” Basically, my directional sense is so bad I still need GPS to navigate the 5-square-mile town I’ve resided in for more than a decade. Even my backyard trails—the ones I’ve ridden hundreds of times—force me to pause at intersections so I can figure out which way to go. I can’t remember where that one sketchy rock garden is or which one of the drops is beyond my skillset. And that punchy climb that’s all about carrying the right amount of speed through the previous corner? I’m screwed.
It’s frustrating and embarrassing. My inner independent adventure-seeker is pissed that my inability to navigate myself out of a paper bag limits the amount of solo exploration I can do. And yet, there’s something magical about being able to experience the two things I love the most— trails and people—for the first time over and over again.
There are few feelings I love more than hitting a new trail, especially when no one else knows the trail either. It’s one of the few moments where others experience the world as I do. Every stretch of singletrack is new, and therefore, filled with possibility. Sometimes, I’ll find myself pulling ahead of friends who crush me on our local trails. After all, in the land of the unknown, I have home-field advantage.
My comfort place is flying blind where every ounce of concentration goes into navigating what lies ahead. Trees in my periphery blur into streaks of green and brown as I speed up, like someone added a happy little smear to a Bob Ross painting. Without the distraction of expectations or the meddling of preconceived notions, all that’s left to guide me are intuition and moderately reliable reflexes. Wind whips by my ears and my lungs trying to pry their way out of my chest, but the trail itself moves slowly beneath me. Somehow, in a fraction of a second, there’s plenty of time to decide whether to take the line off the rock or do a little gaper hop over the root.
It’s these moments of total concentration when the same brain that took three separate trips to the fridge to decide on eating Sun Chips for breakfast transforms into a trail algorithm-processing machine. Over the course of a few hundred feet, I make more decisions than I’ll make in a week, especially now that I’ve committed to the idea of chips as a breakfast food.
We get into riding for different reasons: for fun, for fitness, or because we got tired of having an excess of funds in our bank accounts. But many of us continue escaping to the trails because they have a unique ability to quell the static. When each reflex means the difference between crushing a line or becoming a human lawn dart, it’s amazing how quickly the frustration with that tuna-salad-loving coworker dissipates. Our hearts start pumping a little faster as the path ahead compels us with both a carrot and a stick to give it our complete attention. In exchange for our total focus is the fleeting luxury of a quiet mind and the simple beauty of a quick escape.
I’m not gonna lie. It gets frustrating always walking around a world filled with vaguely familiar strangers and I feel like a moron answering, “I don’t know” when asked for directions on a trail that’s 5 miles from my house. And I get sad when I can’t conjure faces of those I love, especially after they’ve gone. When I want to remember my grandma’s smile, I walk down the hallway where there’s a picture of her hanging out the rear window of my car, her vigor as recognizable as ever.
This double-edged sword I carry has taught me to look below the surface better than an after-school special ever could. It’s given me both the gift and torture of being able to get lost anywhere, and whether I want to or not, it forces me to give everyone a second chance to make a first impression.
