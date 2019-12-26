Bruno Long’s imagery has graced the cover and pages of Bike Magazine an astounding number of times. The Revelstoke-based photographer is known for his abstract style, and his photographs are a curious blend of eye candy and mind-bending perspectives. A key component of his success as a photographer stems from his superb fitness; summer or winter, he can go deep into the backcountry to places other photographers simply can’t. Aside from mountain biking, Long is an avid trail runner and skier, and in all these pursuits he often creates physical challenges for himself that seem a bit outlandish to most people. But type two fun is a thing, and it was on one of those grueling outdoor missions where he would encounter a different kind of death march.
Mt. Cartier stands tall above the Revelstoke Valley floor below. At almost 8,280 feet, it is known for incredible alpine views accessed by a hiking trail, as well as its popularity as a heli-biking destination in the summer. Long found himself on a rare fall day without an assignment, no need for his camera bag, and a desire to ride his bike, so he opted for that type-two route: pushing his bike to the top of Cartier. 17km in length, the trail is a steep and unforgiving ascent. “Pushing up Cartier is not an everyday thing,” Long recalled, “but it’s kind of an in-town rite of passage. Lots of people do it once and then never do it again. I wanted to see how fast I could do it.”
Deep into his mission, but still about 45 minutes from the Summit, Long noticed someone ahead on the trail. At first, he assumed it was just another rider on a heli drop, but then he saw something that made him take pause. “I could tell there was someone there taking photos,” he said. “It was obvious they were fellow photographers by how they were standing. It’s the way we all stand. ‘Oh, that’s what I look like! Walking around, crouching and doing all of these weird movements.’”
Long continued the push until he encountered the man. They struck up a conversation and Long quickly discovered that the photographer was Colin Meagher, who was on an assignment with his wife, Nikki Rohan. Meagher was taken aback by Long’s arrival and push up the mountain. “Who is this kook pushing his bike up 7,000 feet,” Meagher recalled. “Turns out he was on a mission to summit Cartier in under four hours. Running into Bruno in his element without his camera made a hell of an impression on me. It’s the kind of stupid shit I used to do when I was younger. Bruno is a fucking beast.” he laughed.
While chatting, Meagher mentioned to Long that he had a weird crash on his bike that day on a seemingly benign section of trail. It was as if his arms couldn’t properly hold up his weight. After his chat with Long, he continued to work his way down the trail but continued to struggle on the bike. “I was just riding like shit,” he said. “Cartier was physical, and I just didn’t have the upper body strength and I couldn’t figure it out why.” At dinner that evening he couldn’t escape the feeling that something was amiss. The crash-filled ride down was motivation enough. When he returned home, Meagher began a battery of tests to figure out what was wrong.
In 2018, after 3 MRIs, a spinal tap, a cat scan, and 31 blood tests, Meagher’s doctor finally diagnosed him with ALS. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis is a terminal neurodegenerative disease that essentially prevents your brain from moving your muscles. After time, they begin to atrophy and harden. People with ALS can eventually lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, swallow, and breathe. In other words, it’s a slow death march towards total paralysis, and eventually mortality. “I vibrated in place for about eight months after the diagnosis,” he said. “I started organizing files, end-of-life stuff. I needed a will, medical directives, the whole kit and caboodle.”
Meagher and the bike community immediately jumped into action creating a GoFundMe to help with the sky-rocketing medical costs. There were fundraisers and raffles and final bike rides. In early 2019 Meagher decided to work on a long-term project with the eventual goal of having an art show fundraiser at Evo in Seattle in September 2019. He reached out to Long for the first time since they’d met on the mountain and asked if he’d be willing to donate a print. He also revealed that struggle he’d had on his bike the day they met was the impetus for him going to see a doctor. “I was riding on my road bike when I got the call and he told me the story about what was going on with him. It was pretty intense,” Long said. “He told me he kept going over the bars that day. Cartier is not a place you want to crash. Every time I’m up there it’s serious business, so to hear him say he kept crashing and to know that was something that was happening with him, is pretty scary and sad at the same time.”
The encounter was meaningful to both men, but for very different reasons. For Meagher, it coincides with the day his life forever changed. The familiar became the past, and the future became a day-to-day exploration of the limitations of body and brain. For Long, it was yet another reminder to live every day to its maximum potential. “I can sort of relate with my own families’ situation with my sister who passed away from cancer a few years ago. These things come out of nowhere and your whole life gets flipped upside down,” he said. “There’s a reason people say to live your life to the fullest. Life is short, and I will continue to do the things that make me happy and follow my own path.”
For Meagher, he’s finding solace in the comfort of his family. He’s taking bucket-list trips to Iceland and discovering joy in things that once seemed trivial. “There’s not a damn thing I can do about this,” Meagher says solemnly. “I’m just trying to live life and set a good example for my step-kids and be present for myself and everyone around me. ALS is big dark, mean, and nasty.” Meagher’s attitude is anything but. He continues to laugh and find humor through the darkness. His existence and attitude should remind us of the thing that matter: friendships, random trail-side encounters, adventure, and finding pleasure in everyday life. We never know when it all may go over the bars. To read more about Meagher’s diagnosis and how he’s moving forward, read Mike Ferrentino’s feature, “The View at Twilight.”
Once Upon A Trail
A lost beagle, two buddies and one big ride
Once Upon A Trail: Nebulous Perseverance
Calm chaos erratically saves
Sound off in the comments below!