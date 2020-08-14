This column originally ran in the Summer 2020 print issue of Bike.

When you’re laid off from work, banned from traveling and happen to live in one of the most progressive trail-development communities in the Pacific Northwest, it doesn’t take long to figure out what to do with idle hands and hours. Squamish, British Columbia, has always been home to an ever-evolving network of trails, but since the pandemic hit, their army of builders and resulting trails has multiplied many times over.

“Because of the pandemic, Squamish has a World Cup of trailbuilding going on right now,” says Peter Wojnar, a local filmer and occasional trailbuilder.

The effort hasn’t just been the usual suspects either. Yes, the mix of hired builders and underground builders that have helped define Squamish’s legacy as a raw, scenic, slab haven still exists, but the pandemic also brought out a barrage of greenhorn builders who had never before had the time or motivation to put shovels to dirt. While the world spun away in a state of peril, the burgeoning trailbuilding scene became a happy side effect of the stay-at-home order.

Going Rogue

Owen Foster has lived in the scenic mountain town on the Sea-to-Sky Corridor for eight years and first experienced building with the Squamish Off-Road Cycling Association (SORCA) in 2013. In the years since, his work has taken on its own form on his own time, utilizing the terrain in logical ways to not only build new gravity trails, but also thread in critically needed connector trails. “There’s so much building going on that I’m almost timid to go into the woods right now,” he says. “I would perceive it as exponential growth. I can think of at least 20 projects currently underway. There are a few fully sanctioned trails but probably three or four times that number of unsanctioned builds going on.” He concentrates his efforts on the land that has little to offer with regards to wilderness. “There’s a big difference between putting in a rogue trail in perfect wilderness, and one where there’s a trail just meters away on either side and machine-built trails cutting up the forest already. That’s my justification.”