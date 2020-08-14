This column originally ran in the Summer 2020 print issue of Bike.
When you’re laid off from work, banned from traveling and happen to live in one of the most progressive trail-development communities in the Pacific Northwest, it doesn’t take long to figure out what to do with idle hands and hours. Squamish, British Columbia, has always been home to an ever-evolving network of trails, but since the pandemic hit, their army of builders and resulting trails has multiplied many times over.
“Because of the pandemic, Squamish has a World Cup of trailbuilding going on right now,” says Peter Wojnar, a local filmer and occasional trailbuilder.
The effort hasn’t just been the usual suspects either. Yes, the mix of hired builders and underground builders that have helped define Squamish’s legacy as a raw, scenic, slab haven still exists, but the pandemic also brought out a barrage of greenhorn builders who had never before had the time or motivation to put shovels to dirt. While the world spun away in a state of peril, the burgeoning trailbuilding scene became a happy side effect of the stay-at-home order.
Going Rogue
Owen Foster has lived in the scenic mountain town on the Sea-to-Sky Corridor for eight years and first experienced building with the Squamish Off-Road Cycling Association (SORCA) in 2013. In the years since, his work has taken on its own form on his own time, utilizing the terrain in logical ways to not only build new gravity trails, but also thread in critically needed connector trails. “There’s so much building going on that I’m almost timid to go into the woods right now,” he says. “I would perceive it as exponential growth. I can think of at least 20 projects currently underway. There are a few fully sanctioned trails but probably three or four times that number of unsanctioned builds going on.” He concentrates his efforts on the land that has little to offer with regards to wilderness. “There’s a big difference between putting in a rogue trail in perfect wilderness, and one where there’s a trail just meters away on either side and machine-built trails cutting up the forest already. That’s my justification.”
So, why go rogue? According to SORCA president Jeffrey Norman, the application process for getting a sanctioned trail approved can take up to three years. “New trails go through a process where they’re run by the Province of British Columbia and then Squamish Nation if it’s directly in their traditional territory. The Province also submits the applications to a biologist, the forestry service, and any other interested parties. It is a slow and arduous process. For provincially owned crown land, the department of government that administers the trail permissions process is underfunded, which causes delays,” he says. Most builders don’t have the patience to wait that long, so the underground builder network is huge and has only grown since the pandemic began.
As the government shut down workplaces and people were quarantined to their communities, the plight of the stir-crazy prone began. SORCA’s lead builder and trails coordinator, Dave Reid, received dozens of messages on social media about helping with ongoing projects. While only a handful of those people made official plans to help SORCA, an army of people took matters into their own hands. I leave tools out for people all over the place,” Reid says. “They have special markings, so we know they’re ours. None of them have returned home, which tells me they’re being used frequently.”
To build a trail might be seen as noble work, but for many builders it’s not at all about pleasing the masses. “Trailbuilding is far from selfless,” Foster says. “There’s this weird default assumption that it’s somehow altruistic, but usually if I want a new trail to ride, I build it and everyone else is symbiotic—maybe even parasitic—to that. I’d be surprised if any honest trailbuilder disagreed with that.”
Norman acknowledges the myriad work, both sanctioned and non, that has been happening since March. “Dave (Reid) put out a list of maintenance and upkeep projects, which got absorbed super-fast with the extra hands,” he says. SORCA relies on events to raise money to fund their trail crew. With the cancellation of most events leaving a big budgetary hole, the army of builders has essentially saved the day by allowing paid employees to focus on bigger projects without the stress of funding. “Above all, SORCA wants to make sure that when any trails get built that the safety of mountain bikers and other users are taken into consideration, Norman adds. “We also want to ensure that sensitive environmental areas are safe, and that the interests of the Squamish Nation and other landowners are respected.”
The visionary builders serve a special purpose that not everyone can achieve. “Those guys are the magicians and the rest of the people maintaining are like stagehands. They come in and build the original sin and move on. Some people are really good at putting a scar on the mountain and others are really good at stitching it up.” Foster says. “People who are into maintenance are way bigger heroes than anyone else. You can do no harm with a leaf rake and you can learn a lot by just going to look at the surface of a trail. When maintaining a trail that doesn’t have a ‘boss,’ the guiding light is similar to a Hippocratic oath: Just do no harm. Don’t hurt the trail, just improve it.”
Wojnar likens the current building to the early days of mountain biking, “Our sport’s original trails came from people who didn’t know what they were doing and going out and building unsanctioned trails. It’s how we learned and evolved, so while some of this may not technically be legal, this is the proven process,” he says. “Now we not only have trail associations out in the woods five days a week mitigating the builds and keeping tabs on everything, but we have so many more hands than ever before.”
The quality of work speaks for itself. Recently Foster was approaching the end of a long hike-in to work on one of his current projects. He walked up Dirty Jane, one of the network’s older, rougher trails. He noticed the trail had been refreshed and tidied up and the work was absolutely impeccable. He called Reid to compliment his crew on a job well done. Reid laughed and told him SORCA didn’t do it. The masterminds were Hannah McVean and her boyfriend Cody Bartel. They had no prior digging experience, but an injury and the need to stop riding during the pandemic left them with the time and desire to help. She was given the task to tackle Dirty Jane.
“We started trailbuilding right when the pandemic started,” McVean says. “Dave gave us some tips on what to do and we spent four sessions of about two hours each out there. We dug out the sides of the trail that had eroded down the mountain and built them back up with rock armoring. Honestly, it’s entirely possible that someone else also did some work there because the amount of compliments we’ve received seems out of place with the work. I mean if this is trailbuilding, it’s extremely rewarding.”
“We got comments after she finished that it was the best work we’d ever done,” Reid added, “but it wasn’t even us.”
We want to give a big shout out to all the trail organizations all over the world for helping create and maintain amazing networks. SORCA is always welcoming new members. Find out more at sorca.ca.
