In June of 2013, Frankie Choltco-Devlin and a buddy were on a weekend-warrior road trip through the Sea to Sky corridor. They’d brought their bikes, climbing gear, camping gear, general dirtbag gear and they also brought Frankie’s beloved 3-year-old Chocolate Lab, Wyatt. To Frankie’s friends, Wyatt is the quintessential good boy. He loves to play fetch. He loves to swim for hours and hours. He loves to go on mountain bike rides. At the height of his athletic career he’d go on day-long meandering rides with Frankie and friends. He’s likely bagged more peaks than most mountaineers. Wyatt is by all means a lovable badass.
On this particular weekend the two were in the middle of a multi-sporting adventure. They’d spent Saturday riding Squamish’s Diamondhead trails and planned to climb the technical Snake route up the south Apron of the face of Stawamus Chief, an iconic granitic dome 2,297 feet above Howe Sound. The weather was typical June fare: a warm-but-pleasant overcast. The days were long. The Pacific Northwest’s natural gift of extra daylight in the summer meant the duo had more time to cram in more activities in a given day.
While Wyatt was a boss on the trails, granite wasn’t for him, so Frankie left Wyatt in the truck in the Apron parking lot against the big wall in the shade. He was out of view from the climb, but also protected from whatever sun could later filter through the clouds. The guys set off on their climb. While it was mostly uneventful, Frankie kept hearing the dog parked in the car next to theirs. “It was yippy. The noise carries right up the wall and I heard it the entire time. Then, at one point I heard a really big, deep bark. It didn’t register that it might be Wyatt since he doesn’t really ever bark,” he said.
After about three hours they returned to the parking lot. Frankie looked for his car but it was nowhere in sight. His first thought was that one of his friends coming home from a weekend in Whistler saw his truck parked from the road, knew where he kept his hide-a-key and moved it as a joke. His buddy looked at him and asked where was the truck. Confused, he said he had no idea. ”Are you kidding me?” he asked, walking over to where the truck had been parked and finding something on the ground. It was an ignition core from a Dodge Ram. Frankie took out his spare key and stuck it in the core where it clicked into its familiar place. His heart sunk. The truck was stolen, along with their mountain bikes, camping gear, camera gear and most critically of all, Wyatt.
Their cell phones, passports and wallets were in the car. They had no way to call for help for any efficient way to get to a police station. Eventually a dirt biker rolled through the lot and they flagged him down. They were able to use his phone to call the police and he took them to the Squamish police station. Being that it was a Sunday afternoon, it took a while (along with Frankie peeing in the trees next to the station) before anyone paid them any attention. They filled out a police report and called Frankie’s brother who was on his way back to Seattle from the Whistler Bike Park for a ride. “We drove around the logging roads yelling for Wyatt. He’s the kind of dog who wouldn’t just go roam around in the woods. He’d seek out someone.” With no Wyatt and none of their personal items they started the sad trip back south. “Knowing I had to drive away from Wyatt was the worst, but without resources I was helpless. I needed to get a new phone and car so I could search more.”
Frankie spent the sleepless night posting notices on Facebook, Craigslist and Instagram about Wyatt’s disappearance, asking everyone to spread the word and keep an eye out. His posts were shared among the riding and climbing communities more than a thousand times. He received hundreds of emails and messages throughout the night from people saying they thought they saw Wyatt or the truck, but it was never the right dog or the right truck. The next morning, Frankie, along with family and friends returned to Squamish to set up a basecamp to continue the search. The Howe Sound Brewery gave them space, food and encouragement to keep looking. While in the pub, Frankie saw he and Wyatt’s faces plastered on the local news. “It was weird and surreal,” he recalled.
While sorting through more leads, Frankie’s new cellphone rang with none other than the number from his buddy’s stolen phone. He answered cautiously and a voice on the other end said he had just purchased a random phone and called the first number in the call history. Frankie asked if the sellers were trying to unload anything else. “Some camping gear, a camera … Oh! They also had a dog,” the voice said. Frankie perked up and asked for a description. “Big and brown, with yellowish eyes,” the man replied. Frankie’s first thought was that this guy was trying to scam him. He’d seen the Facebook post and was trying to get money. Regardless he told the guy to go buy the dog and that he’d pay him the cost of the dog, plus an additional $1,000. “Where are you?” Frankie asked. “I’m at the 7-Eleven in Kelowna,” the man responded.
Frankie got in touch with the police in Kelowna. He described the guy and the officer on the other end immediately knew the man who’d called Frankie. Apparently, he was a regular offender. “I wouldn’t get your hopes up,” she told him. “But I’ll go down to the 7-Eleven to see what’s going on.” At midnight she called him back. “I have good news and bad news,” she said. “The bad news is your truck isn’t here. The good news is we got your dog back. Our station opens at 7 a.m. tomorrow.” Frankie hung up the phone, looked up Kelowna on the map and drove through the night to the police station. He arrived just before they opened and eagerly banged on the door. A weary officer opened the door and Frankie explained the circumstance. The officer was gone for about 15 minutes. “I was shaking, not sure if it was going to be him or if he would be all beaten up. They walked him out the door and he’s wearing this Hot Topic-style studded belt around his neck as a leash. As soon as he saw me, he lit up and ran toward me. I couldn’t stop laughing because he looked ridiculous,” Frankie said.
After a brief dunk in the nearby river to wash off the newly inherited cigarette smoke from his kidnappers, they hit the road to back to Bellingham. When they returned home, they had a celebration for the return of Wyatt. Frankie was blown away by the sheer number of people that turned up in support of Wyatt’s return. “The bike and mountain community pulled together to pool resources that really helped us out. The outpouring of support was humbling and really appreciated,” he said.
Frankie’s truck was eventually found abandoned about 1,000 feet deep within Squamish’s woods. Shortly after the thieves took his truck, they’d hit a motorcyclist and fled the scene. Wanted for a hit and run, they stole another truck, transferred all the gear from Frankie’s truck to the new truck and sped off to Kelowna to escape. One man was eventually arrested, but the second man was never caught. Frankie’s truck spent two months hosting racoons, squirrels, and other Squamish wildlife and was written off as a total loss, but that wasn’t even an issue. “From the moment the truck disappeared, and we lost climbing gear, camping gear, cameras, wallets, the only thing that mattered was getting Wyatt back. It was an awakening point for me about materialism and what really matters,” he said.
The day of Wyatt’s recovery also marked Frankie’s 30th birthday. Wyatt turned out to be the best gift of the year. If only he’d been wearing a bow instead of a studded belt.
