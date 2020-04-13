Frankie spent the sleepless night posting notices on Facebook, Craigslist and Instagram about Wyatt’s disappearance, asking everyone to spread the word and keep an eye out. His posts were shared among the riding and climbing communities more than a thousand times. He received hundreds of emails and messages throughout the night from people saying they thought they saw Wyatt or the truck, but it was never the right dog or the right truck. The next morning, Frankie, along with family and friends returned to Squamish to set up a basecamp to continue the search. The Howe Sound Brewery gave them space, food and encouragement to keep looking. While in the pub, Frankie saw he and Wyatt’s faces plastered on the local news. “It was weird and surreal,” he recalled.

While sorting through more leads, Frankie’s new cellphone rang with none other than the number from his buddy’s stolen phone. He answered cautiously and a voice on the other end said he had just purchased a random phone and called the first number in the call history. Frankie asked if the sellers were trying to unload anything else. “Some camping gear, a camera … Oh! They also had a dog,” the voice said. Frankie perked up and asked for a description. “Big and brown, with yellowish eyes,” the man replied. Frankie’s first thought was that this guy was trying to scam him. He’d seen the Facebook post and was trying to get money. Regardless he told the guy to go buy the dog and that he’d pay him the cost of the dog, plus an additional $1,000. “Where are you?” Frankie asked. “I’m at the 7-Eleven in Kelowna,” the man responded.

Frankie got in touch with the police in Kelowna. He described the guy and the officer on the other end immediately knew the man who’d called Frankie. Apparently, he was a regular offender. “I wouldn’t get your hopes up,” she told him. “But I’ll go down to the 7-Eleven to see what’s going on.” At midnight she called him back. “I have good news and bad news,” she said. “The bad news is your truck isn’t here. The good news is we got your dog back. Our station opens at 7 a.m. tomorrow.” Frankie hung up the phone, looked up Kelowna on the map and drove through the night to the police station. He arrived just before they opened and eagerly banged on the door. A weary officer opened the door and Frankie explained the circumstance. The officer was gone for about 15 minutes. “I was shaking, not sure if it was going to be him or if he would be all beaten up. They walked him out the door and he’s wearing this Hot Topic-style studded belt around his neck as a leash. As soon as he saw me, he lit up and ran toward me. I couldn’t stop laughing because he looked ridiculous,” Frankie said.