These days, any teenager can fill an Instagram feed with photos. Very few, however, can also fill the feeds of a dozen pro athletes as well, live full-time out of a tent in order to chase a dream, or competently pull off a triple truck driver. Peter Jamison, therefore, isn’t most teenagers. Obsessed with both riding bikes and documenting said riding since he was 13 years old, Pete graduated high school, moved to the slopes of Highland Mountain Bike Park and commenced shooting full time. Will it, and it will be, or something like that.

He’s an exuberant and insatiable student of mountain bike photography. His work ethic has enabled him to generate a body of work sized far beyond his age, and catapulted him into a lifestyle that he’d always dreamed of living.

Now 19, he lives with Brett Rheeder as Rheeder’s personal content creator, where he serves up shallow depths of field and somehow finds time to also pursue a career as an athlete.