Was the decision to make all trails non-motorized by design?

Yes, and we’re under a lot of pressure to change things for e-biking right now, and we’re being very stubborn at the moment, according to some people. There was a thing called the Utah Landowners’ Protection Act that came into play. The nuts and bolts of it were if you weren’t charging for access across your land, you couldn’t be liable, so that kind of opened it up so landowners have a little something protecting them. Most things were done in the interest of conservation or were on conservation easements, so a lot of the stuff was sold to the landowner that way. Like The Colony, where the Mid Mountain runs through, would never have opened up that trail area to motorcycles. It would have never happened. You’re talking about a place where there are $10 million homes. … We’re certainly a state of motorheads, but we’re not a town of motorheads, so there was no pressure.

What is the current stance on e-bikes?

We have an ordinance, and had it five, almost six years ago, that says anything under 5 feet wide you aren’t allowed to ride on an e-bike. The e-bike is our highest-on-the-radar problem at the moment. It’s evolving … mobility limitation is allowed and we did change it recently so now 65 and older can ride anywhere. From Mountain Trails perspective, we’re trying to ease our way into this with great caution.

E-bikes aside, what else is in the works right now?

We have two projects that will be completed next year that have to do with the Bonanza Flat Open Space purchase. One we fondly refer to as the 9k trail, it’s at 9,000 feet and will be 4-and-a-half to 5 miles long and it will connect Empire Pass to Scotts Pass so it’ll parallel 1,000 feet above Mid Mountain. It’ll provide so many different loops and places to park and start, it’s going to be pretty amazing. And we’re doing a loop trail that’s directional into Bonanza Flat that’s about 5 miles of trail through some gorgeous areas, so it’s one way for bikes, two ways for hiking, of basically flow trails. There’s other stuff too. We could do $1 million-plus-dollars worth of work in the next five years.