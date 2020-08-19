Has riding at all been a part of your healing process?
It’s been touch and go. I do try to get out when I can, but for a while there, I was like, ‘I don’t feel safe being Black and riding by myself right now because things are so volatile and there are a lot of people in town who would wish harm on me,’ so I was kind of avoiding being on my own, but my partner and I were able to go to a few protests where we could stay away from the crowds. When you started mountain biking, did you feel like you were more, or less, welcome as a person of color than in other sports?
I’m adopted, and I’m a trans-racial adoptee so my family is white. We were pretty poor growing up so we lived in low-income neighborhoods a lot of the time, but where I went to school it was primarily white. I’m fairly used to being the only Black person in a room. My PhD program, my field in general across the world, is very, very white. It’s one of the least racially diverse STEM fields. When I started my program, I was the only Person of Color who wasn’t an international student in my department. I’ve always been acutely aware of that and I don’t think it was any different with mountain biking, but I’ve gotten used to the idea that I couldn’t look for people who looked like me because I would never stop searching. If I was only willing to do something if I had a role model to do it, I would definitely not be where I am in my life. I’ve always noticed how white mountain biking was, but I think I decided a long time ago that I wasn’t going to let that kind of stuff hold me back. That’s not to say it doesn’t affect me. It definitely affects me and it’s definitely something that I don’t want to exist, but I have learned to say, ‘Fuck it, I’ll do it anyway.’ Is that what led you to start Pedal 2 The People?
I always felt like there weren’t a lot of People of Color in climbing or biking or whatever. What’s been really great about social media is you can connect with people everywhere, then you don’t feel like you’re the only one. I started being introduced to all sorts of People of Color who mountain bike and ride road and cyclocross. We all feel like we’re the only ones in our community because we’re so disconnected from each other. What really drove me to start Pedal 2 the People was so that we could bring these people together—so many of us felt like we’re the only ones because in our community we might be. It turns out that there are tons of us out there. We haven’t had a way to connect to each other and I wanted to provide a space where people could see their experiences and selves reflected in other people and in other stories.
We didn’t expect this to take off, I hoped it would, but it’s been really great to see the support from people, to feel like we’re contributing something really valuable to this conversation for this community that is often overlooked and doesn’t often get the spotlight. One of the long-term goals is to have a meet-up where we would all come to one place to ride together, have workshops, things like that. Obviously now that’s very far in the future. One thing we really want to do is create a publication, a magazine where it’s just People of Color riding because very few publications end up with People of Color in them. So we were like, ‘Let’s do a little booklet of imagery and stories from our community that will be really cool and something that’s never been done.’ When it comes to racial and ethnic diversity, I think a lot of us feel like we’re always an afterthought. It’s like, ‘OK, we’ve done everything else now we can do this,’ instead of feeling like a publication had us in mind from the beginning. We want to create something that’s for us, by us. How did you start working with Specialized?
Two years ago, they ‘slid into my DMs’ as people say. They just said, ‘We like what you’re doing, would you be interested in working with us?’ Honestly, I thought it was fake. I took a screenshot of it, posted it and tagged them, they responded like, ‘No, this is real, email me.’ I never would’ve thought I would be the person they chose. I didn’t have Pedal 2 the People going, but they were looking to diversify and they wanted to make sure they were doing more. They already had a few People of Color who were riding with them. I think they were making it a point to continue to bring more people in instead of saying we have one or two and we’re good.It sounds like your experience with Specialized has been positive. Are there ways industry has let you down?
Yeah, definitely. I feel there are still stories that I read that I think, why would you tell a Person of Color story that way? Or, why is that the focus of this article? More recently, companies that have dug their heels in and are refusing to divest from police departments is super disappointing. People are looking for ways that they can help right now and be part of this movement and we’ve given them a very clear way to help. So it is really disappointing that certain brands refuse to see that this is at the root of so much oppression in the world. An inability to move freely is a problem. As much as you want to give bikes to people and whatever, if people can’t move without fear of death or harassment, there’s no point. We still have work do, that’s for sure. Do you think the way some companies are responding is due to a lack of leadership?
It’s certainly not lost on me that they have a lot to lose in terms of a fan base. I do sympathize with that and I understand in a lot of ways it’s easier to not say anything or not do anything. It’s not like I’m saying, ‘I don’t understand, just stand up for what’s right.’ It is
hard, it’s always
been hard. For me, at the end of the day, you have to be able to lay down at night, put your head on your pillow, and know you did the right thing, and be willing to do the right thing in the face of criticism or backlash. When Black and Indigenous and other People of Color are in your spaces, you interact with them daily and they’re part of your leadership teams and the colleagues you interact with, and they’re part of the universities, it isn’t an us-versus-them issue anymore. You are responsible for making sure that the well-being of your employees and students and faculty and staff and whomever...that is your job now. These companies probably don’t have a lot of diversity within them so they just don’t see it as their issue. It still feels like it’s their
issue, instead of this is my
problem because my employees are affected or my athletes are affected or my students are affected. That’s a really big part of this that we haven’t talked a lot about. I wouldn’t doubt for a second that a lot of these places don’t interact with Black people and a lot of people making those decisions don’t have Black people in their lives who feel real to them. Do you feel hopeful that mountain biking is headed in a better direction in terms of diversity?
I’ve been more hopeful, even before all of this more recent stuff, seeing Specialized continuing to recruit athletes of color and investing in the Legion [the elite cycling team in L.A. aimed at increasing diversity
], and seeing People of Color I know now riding for other brands. I’ve had a lot of hope for a while that we’re headed in the right direction. In general, I try to maintain hope even in the face of a lot of this because hopelessness doesn’t really get you anywhere. I definitely have times where I feel hopeless, but I always try to get back to a place of hope. It’s not easy. The week that George Floyd was murdered, I’d go through periods of crying and being numb and just so many different emotions and just feeling like: When will things change? How does the rest of 2020 look? Will you have a race season?
We have a very short season in Minnesota because it’s cold here eight months of the year, so I doubt we’ll have a mountain bike racing season. I’m still holding out hope that we’ll have a cyclocross season, but I’m mostly focusing on writing my dissertation and deciding what I’m going to do next and graduating. I was supposed to graduate in the spring and then all this happened so I’m in my PhD for another year. I have complicated health issues so even as things start opening up and other people start doing things, I have to remain vigilant. One of the things I’ve really enjoyed is getting up early and trying to ride. I’m looking forward to not having a lot of races and enjoying riding for the sake of riding.
