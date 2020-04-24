Todd ‘Digger’ Fiander has spent most of his life in the woods. The legendary North Shore trailbuilder started etching lines into the dirt on Mount Fromme in the early 1980s, and hasn’t stopped since. Even now, at 60 years old with two recently replaced knees, he’s on the mountain far more often than he’s not. In fact, when I asked Rocky Mountain’s Stephen Matthews how to reach Digger, he told me: “The best way to get ahold of him is to just ride up Mount Fromme, look for his truck, and drop in.”
“I’m digging probably six to seven days a week,” Digger says when I reach him on the phone (sadly for me, not on the trail). “Every day. Every day I’m on the mountain. If I’m not working on the mountain, I’ll be up there riding or hiking around on it.”
Digger earned himself a place in the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame in 2015—alongside contemporary Dangerous Dan—for his pioneering trailbuilding tactics. He first incorporated a ladder bridge into a trail in 1984, and the Shore’s seminal skinnies, rollercoasters and log rides quickly became his calling card. Ladies Only, a Digger classic, was the first trail to use a teeter-totter, and his handiwork can still be seen on that trail and many other old-school mainstays like The Skull, Bookwus and Lower Ladies.
But Digger’s influence spreads far wider than some stunts in the woods. His “North Shore Extreme” videos helped catapult local shredders into the spotlight, and jumpstarted many careers, including that of the Godfather of Freeride himself, Wade Simmons. He also co-founded the North Shore Mountain Bike Association in 1994, a nonprofit he stills builds trail for today. Digger has seen a lot of changes in bikes, riding trends and trail design in nearly four decades of digging, but the same thing that first pulled him into the woods years ago remains constant. “It makes me smile all the time.”
How would you characterize your building style these days?
I’ve changed my style. Right now I’m doing trails for the masses because we have way more people riding. One of the trails we redid, Expresso, probably gets about 4,000 people riding it in a month. So a lot of people are riding it—beginners to advanced are riding down it. So I’ve changed the style of building new trails. My older trails are still the same. The rollercoasters, teeter-totters and stuff, but I’m trying to make it easier for the beginners because there are a lot more beginners riding.
Do you miss that old-school flavor of trails?
Yes I do miss building the old scary stuff but I get to see more people riding my trails than the old ones, it’s fun to see people smiling and laughing, women and young children up there riding that we didn’t have before. We’ve got 5-year-old kids riding down trails now and 10 years ago, that never happened on my extreme trails. It’s the satisfaction of seeing more people ride them.
How do you balance old-school tendencies with new-school demands for trails for the masses?
The new-school stuff that I have does have some scary still in it, but we make more ride-arounds on it. You can go down some pretty scary stuff or you can ride around it. Before if you didn’t ride it, you’d just be carrying your bike down the trail.
Do you think the Dumbing Down the Shore criticism is fair?
The Shore is still as gnarly as ever. All my trails are there. I could be working on Ladies Only, which isn’t the super scariest, it’s a double black, but it’s not straight down. I’ll be on that working on it for a week and five people will ride down. And then I’ll be on Expresso, which is a trail we just fixed up and made more intermediate and 100 people will ride it. They’re all still out there, I haven’t changed them. We’ve just made more trails for more people to ride. So I think it’s a fantasy.
How long do you plan to keep digging?
I would like to build forever but I can’t see getting paid to do it forever and when I don’t get paid I’m going to have to go back to doing concrete work and I don’t want to go back to doing that right away. I just started diggerknowfear.com—I’m trying to market myself with all the names of my trails and stunts I have on shirts.
Name Drop: Mountain Man
Charlie Sturgis helped Park City evolve from singletrack zero to hero
Name Drop: Peter Jamison
At just 19, Jamison brings serious riding chops and a seasoned eye to h ...
Kaitlyn Boyle Refuses to Stop
The rising ultra-endurance star returns to the bike after a harrowing a ...
June Issue On Sale Now
Reveling in riding's simple joys
Name Drop: Graham Agassiz
Aggy's New Chapter
Meet the DH Holdouts of Nelson, B.C.
Out with the new, stay with the old
How Bad is Your Bike for the Planet?
The true environmental cost of overseas vs. domestic manufacturing
Is B.C. Getting Soft?
Toeing the line between renegade beginnings and a sustainable future
Sound off in the comments below!