How would you characterize your building style these days?

I’ve changed my style. Right now I’m doing trails for the masses because we have way more people riding. One of the trails we redid, Expresso, probably gets about 4,000 people riding it in a month. So a lot of people are riding it—beginners to advanced are riding down it. So I’ve changed the style of building new trails. My older trails are still the same. The rollercoasters, teeter-totters and stuff, but I’m trying to make it easier for the beginners because there are a lot more beginners riding.

Do you miss that old-school flavor of trails?

Yes I do miss building the old scary stuff but I get to see more people riding my trails than the old ones, it’s fun to see people smiling and laughing, women and young children up there riding that we didn’t have before. We’ve got 5-year-old kids riding down trails now and 10 years ago, that never happened on my extreme trails. It’s the satisfaction of seeing more people ride them.

How do you balance old-school tendencies with new-school demands for trails for the masses?

The new-school stuff that I have does have some scary still in it, but we make more ride-arounds on it. You can go down some pretty scary stuff or you can ride around it. Before if you didn’t ride it, you’d just be carrying your bike down the trail.

Do you think the Dumbing Down the Shore criticism is fair?

The Shore is still as gnarly as ever. All my trails are there. I could be working on Ladies Only, which isn’t the super scariest, it’s a double black, but it’s not straight down. I’ll be on that working on it for a week and five people will ride down. And then I’ll be on Expresso, which is a trail we just fixed up and made more intermediate and 100 people will ride it. They’re all still out there, I haven’t changed them. We’ve just made more trails for more people to ride. So I think it’s a fantasy.