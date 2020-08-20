The Chris King aluminum puck does not belong in “Matter.” We cover things like the first hydration pack, the first threadless headset, and the first lock-on grip. Flash points in evolution that changed the bike industry. The Chris King puck did not do that. In the nearly 20 years since King started compacting its shaved aluminum byproducts, you could argue that the industry has trended toward practices that are less environmentally friendly, not more. But during those years, outside forces opened our eyes to the enormous impacts that humanity’s tiny actions are having. Hurricanes, wildfires and man-made earthquakes have made the health of our planet top of mind. Or, at the time of writing this, at least in the top three.
“When I first started out, I was a tree-hugger environmentalist back in the mid-70s,” recalls Chris King. “To me, profits were less important than having a good life.” That position motivated him to take a hard look at his manufacturing process. He started not with the aluminum, but with the coolant—the liquid you see spraying at the business end of a lathe or a CNC machine. Usually, it’s a solution of 20-to-one water-to-oil, dissolved with an emulsifier. You can tell it’s water-based if it’s milky white. Water is an excellent coolant because it has a higher heat capacity than oil.
To use the extreme example of comparing water to air, water’s higher heat capacity is why you can be comfortable in 50-degree air wearing just a sweatshirt, but swimming in 50-degree water will eventually kill you. Water-based coolant is problematic, though. “You’re basically adding fat to water. The fat, unfortunately, is calories. It is energy for microorganisms to feed on. Then, you put it in a machine where the whole casting gets to 100 degrees, and you have a perfect environment for growing yeasts, bacteria and funguses.” Chlorine can be added to keep it from becoming foul, but that’s yet another level of pollution.
The first 15 minutes of my conversation with King was about this. Water-based coolant inevitably becomes hazardous waste. It’s cheap to replace and, because of its high heat capacity, the machines can run harder, but it wasn’t sitting right with King. “In the mid ’80s we went to mineral oil. It has a higher lubricity than water, so it helps with the friction, but it has a lower heat capacity than water. You lost about 10 percent in speed, but I didn’t have a waste stream other than what got carried out on the chips.”
And that was quite a bit of oil. Chips—the aluminum shavings that make up the pucks—are pretty much all surface area, and oil loves surface area. When those barrels of chips were sold to the recycler, they would be dripping oil the whole way—in the trucks, the trains and the shop floors. That all would have to go somewhere. What remained would eventually get burned in the recycling process. In the U.S., this isn’t all that hazardous because it’s required to be safely captured. Still, King thought this needed improvement. So, he would let the chips sit in special barrels that would slowly collect the oil, usually for about two weeks. But then, in the mid ’90s, King’s brand started growing and moved into a 10,000-foot shop. “I did a calculation of how many cans we’d have to have sitting around draining. It was going to occupy another 10,000-foot building.”
That’s when he bought the pucking machine, sometimes called a briquetting machine. “We found a used one, actually. It was $60,000. There’s a hopper and it gets auger-fed into a cylinder with a piston and crushes it into a puck. It takes a 50-horsepower motor to create 200 tons of force and, for the most part, makes a solid out of them.” King would still let them sit in different special containers to capture the last bit of oil, but 25 barrels of chips would now take up one 4’x3’ bin that could be easily stacked.
“In the first month, we recovered over a barrel of oil. At that time, the price of a barrel of oil was about $500. The payments on the machine were $500, and after 5 years, we owned it.” That reclaimed oil has to be put in a centrifuge to remove contaminants, and eventually, oil gets thinner and begins to wear out. But it’s fine for aluminum machining while virgin oil is reserved for Chris King’s lower-volume steel machining. Eventually, they were reclaiming two or three barrels of oil a month. King moved on to soy and then canola oil, which is more sustainable than mineral oil and healthier for workers. It’s also more expensive, but the process was already paying for it. All the while, the chips in puck form were fetching nearly four times what raw chips could on the recycling market. Less of it burns off in recycling, making it better for profits and better for the planet. “When we originally thought about it, we thought we were going to add cost to this process. But in some cases, you can do this stuff and have it be a net neutral. You just have to think about how to do it.”
It may have taken a couple decades, but a few brands are now thinking about how to do it. We covered a couple of them in this issue. They’re not as far along as Chris King, but this is a long game and there’s proof it can be won. That’s why the puck belongs in “Matter.” Because it does matter.
Name Drop: A Voice for Change
Rachel Olzer's words are waking up a white sport
Near Sighted
Local Trails Never Looked So Good
Once Upon a Trail: Building Boon
Taking it to the trail during the pandemic lockdown
Made To Be Broken
And put back together again
Grimy Handshake: Hand In Glove
Privilege in a time of pain
Grounded: A Trailbuilding Story
A look behind BIKE's current cover, and the artistic process of bu ...
Cruz Control
Canada's DH Phenom Takes A Season of Uncertainty in Stride
What Does it Mean to Be "Really Black?"
A commonly used phrase that cuts more than skin deep
Sound off in the comments below!