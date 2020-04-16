Left: Even a freeride god like Bas Van Steenbergen can have fun on the flow trail. Right: A metaphor for B.C.’s current trailbuilding climate?

Mike Manara, a longtime board member and former president of UROC (United Riders of Cumberland), knows all too well the challenge of maintaining trail in a manner that pleases everyone. The more-than 60 miles of singletrack that has mushroomed around Manara’s Vancouver Island home is the definition of grassroots. It was born from the sweat equity of people who love mountain biking and wanted more trail to ride. So they built them, all on the mostly private forestland owned by companies in the business of resource extraction not public recreation. Two decades of unsanctioned building created a critical mass of trails that became an informal village asset, and increasingly a reason some people were moving to Cumberland, buying houses and starting businesses. Like it or not, consensus formed around the idea that Cumberland mountain biking had matured beyond rouge status. The UROC and its dedicated volunteers took a leadership role in forging a land-use agreement with reluctant timber companies. In early 2016, it became official when the UROC inked an agreement between the Village of Cumberland, TimberWest Forest Corp. and Hancock Resource Group. The deal enabled Cumberland to officially market its mountain biking assets. However with legitimization came growing pains as the UROC started to maintain trails to a higher standard of durability, and at times safety. And that means occasionally taking the sting out of technical features with risky consequences, all in the interests of massaging the landlord relationship. Consequently, over the past few years, the UROC has been on the receiving end of jabs shared on social media about the “dumbing down” of Cumberland, or “Dumberland,” as some folks now call it.



“It’s a tough one. Cumberland was a rogue network. There was no master plan. It was organic. A lot of those trails were a product of their time,” Manara says. “Do you want trails to last, or trails that will blow out in a couple of years?”



Besides, he adds for the peanut gallery critics out there, Cumberland still has plenty of blacks and double blacks on which to get your kicks (or get kicked).