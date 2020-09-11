May 20, 2020 | 2:51 p.m. | Terrace, British Columbia

Some would say Terrace, British Columbia, is a form of social distancing in itself. Some, indeed, would be right. When zoomed out on Google Maps, it looks like Terrace is sniffing Alaska’s lower coastline. It takes 15 hours to drive from Vancouver to Terrace, sitting at latitude 54. Fortunately, there’s an airport. “I almost feel guilty,” says senior photographer Mattias Fredriksson. Limited Time Offer, pictured above—mere steps from Fredriksson’s back deck—bobs and weaves through hemlock, ferns, birch, moss, dirt mounds and even dry sections. It’s smooth flow in a town of tech, and it connects doorstep to dirt jumps for Fredriksson through an acre of forest. What started out in an almost clandestine manner quickly

gained community acceptance—where there are dirt jumps and singletrack, there’re certainly others. A positive outlet close by in a time of COVID. What’s that worn-out adage about idle hands? “Sometimes, looking at a singletrack in a beautiful forest, that’s enough for me,” laughs Fredriksson, eyeing his handiwork from his living-room window. And for the man who many would rightly argue has defined singletrack photography, well, maybe it’s OK Fredriksson is sequestered in Terrace if he allows us to feel riding’s beauty even if some of us are far from it.

This piece originally ran in the Summer 2020 issue of Bike.