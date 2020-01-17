Behind most deep, rich mountain biking scenes there are likely dudes with cool nicknames. Cory “Coco” Brunelle sets the pace. Following him is Mark Savard, aka “Shreddie,” sporting a garish Rasta-colored long sleeve. The three of us granny gear up a series of relentless switchbacks carved from the steep limestone outcrops, crumbling talus, and Ponderosa pine forest that drops from the summit of Desous Mountain toward the swirling Fraser River. They call this one Shiney Badger—trail project number too-many-to-count for Shreddie and the other industrious locals.

“Our goal was to build the best climbing trail in Canada—1000 meters [3000 feet] of sustained climbing,” Shreddie tells me, as we wiggle around a tight hairpin on this XC-ascending epic located a half hour’s drive west of the central British Columbia community of Williams Lake that climbs for a continuous 10 miles to the summit of Desous.

Photo Credit: Andrew Findlay

Williams Lake always aims high. Shiney Badger is one of the latest additions to a sprawling network of trails around Williams Lake, whose pedaling and pioneering citizens have developed a mountain bike network to be envied. With four geographically distinct zones—Desous, South Lakeside, Westsyde and Fox Mountain—riders can feast on more the 220 miles of singletrack, 120 of them within city limits. And the trails range from long XC loops like the meandering Box Trail, to fast, huck-fest, structure-intensive flow trails such as Snakes and Ladders and the natural-featured big-mountain descents of Desous Mountain. Wrap this all together in one tasty package, and Williams Lake boasts the largest fully sanctioned, legit trail network in this Canadian province with no shortage of trail assets.

But what makes this mountain bike network truly unique (with a Whistler-esque marketing machine to pump it up, Williams Lake might even achieve world-class status) is that it has emerged from a town without even the slightest hint of outdoor hipster cachet and pretension. Williams Lake is as raw as a B.C. timber milling, ranching, and mining-based city can get. In fact the only thing as red as Shreddie’s dreadlocks used to be, are the sunburned necks of the cowboys who fight the rugby players in the local bars for sport every summer (years ago someone thought it would be a good idea to schedule a rugby tournament and the legendary Williams Lake Stampede on the same long weekend).