Behind most deep, rich mountain biking scenes there are likely dudes with cool nicknames. Cory “Coco” Brunelle sets the pace. Following him is Mark Savard, aka “Shreddie,” sporting a garish Rasta-colored long sleeve. The three of us granny gear up a series of relentless switchbacks carved from the steep limestone outcrops, crumbling talus, and Ponderosa pine forest that drops from the summit of Desous Mountain toward the swirling Fraser River. They call this one Shiney Badger—trail project number too-many-to-count for Shreddie and the other industrious locals.
“Our goal was to build the best climbing trail in Canada—1000 meters [3000 feet] of sustained climbing,” Shreddie tells me, as we wiggle around a tight hairpin on this XC-ascending epic located a half hour’s drive west of the central British Columbia community of Williams Lake that climbs for a continuous 10 miles to the summit of Desous.
Williams Lake always aims high. Shiney Badger is one of the latest additions to a sprawling network of trails around Williams Lake, whose pedaling and pioneering citizens have developed a mountain bike network to be envied. With four geographically distinct zones—Desous, South Lakeside, Westsyde and Fox Mountain—riders can feast on more the 220 miles of singletrack, 120 of them within city limits. And the trails range from long XC loops like the meandering Box Trail, to fast, huck-fest, structure-intensive flow trails such as Snakes and Ladders and the natural-featured big-mountain descents of Desous Mountain. Wrap this all together in one tasty package, and Williams Lake boasts the largest fully sanctioned, legit trail network in this Canadian province with no shortage of trail assets.
But what makes this mountain bike network truly unique (with a Whistler-esque marketing machine to pump it up, Williams Lake might even achieve world-class status) is that it has emerged from a town without even the slightest hint of outdoor hipster cachet and pretension. Williams Lake is as raw as a B.C. timber milling, ranching, and mining-based city can get. In fact the only thing as red as Shreddie’s dreadlocks used to be, are the sunburned necks of the cowboys who fight the rugby players in the local bars for sport every summer (years ago someone thought it would be a good idea to schedule a rugby tournament and the legendary Williams Lake Stampede on the same long weekend).
“I’m not going to say we have the best trail network in B.C. but we have the biggest,” Shawn “Chicken” Lewis, president of the Williams Lake Cycling Club, told me the day before while we cracked out a sunset hot lap on Fox Mountain. “But I don’t know of many places where you can pedal out the back of the bike store and easily access more than 150 trails.”
In 2016, Williams Lake had about 25,000 rider days, up 300 percent from 2011. The network and ridership continues to grow, and Lewis credits Shreddie for being at the heart and soul of the local movement since, well, the beginning of time in local mountain biking terms.
Though Shreddie was born in the suburbs of Vancouver, his interior roots run deep; five generations of the Savard family have lived in B.C.’s Cariboo country (as the province’s central interior is known.) He says it felt like a calling when his family relocated to the Cariboo. After finishing high school in Williams Lake, Shreddie was destined to follow the usual trajectory—secure high-paying but mind-numbing union job hucking lumber on the green chain at one of the local mills, buy big trucks and snowmobiles, hit cruise control and settle in for a few decades until retirement. Big yawn; Shreddie wanted more. In his late teens he explored game trails, cattle paths and ATV routes on his motorbike. He also pedaled his first mountain bike, a rigid-framed Nishiki Bushwhacker, around the woods and started scratching out trails; the genesis of a passion. At the same time, he worked on an exit strategy from the working-stiff life, and started eyeing up space in Williams Lake for an outdoor shop.
“I got a call from this guy in the middle of the night who had a grow operation in a downtown warehouse. The Hell’s Angels were breathing down his neck. He asked me if I wanted to buy his building,” Shreddie says.
Money changed hands, the vendor disappeared, and Red Shreds Bike and Board Shop was born. Last year the shop celebrated its 30th anniversary and it has been to the biking community—and continues to be—what the hub is to the wheel. Many a Williams Lake ride begins and ends at Red Shreds.
Shiney Badger offers up some tight and techy hairpins, some of which Shreddie admits need tweaking. The serpentine Fraser River glistens far below in the morning sunshine, getting smaller as we climb higher. The trail finally levels out and curves around onto the north side of Desous. The forest thickens on this cooler aspect with tightly packed Douglas fir. The forest floor is a spongy, electric-green bed of moss. Newly built trail cuts a ribbon of dark brown through the green. An hour-and-a-half after leaving Shreddie’s truck at the trailhead, we top out on Desous, next to the concrete footings that once anchored a fire lookout to the mountain. Shreddie says when he first started in the 1980s, out there in the woods solo with a mattock and a rake, he envisioned a canvass with “a four leaf clover” network of trails.
“It’s not just about the 50-plus guy who wants to pedal his bike. You have to engage the youth,” Shreddie explains, while extracting a couple of tallboy Phillips Brewing Company Electric Unicorn White IPAs from his backpack.
Desous is known as a shuttle-to-the-top Mecca for big-travel bikes and high-speed technical, rocky descents; the sort of terrain that nurtured the skills of local Knolly athlete James Doerfling. Shiney Badger gives an XC alternative for accessing Desous’s summit, and it has the perfect combination of well-built singletrack, technical and punchy climbs, punctuated by level stretches to recharge the legs, jaw-dropping scenery, and enough length to earn destination status. Shreddie obviously gives plenty of thought to trails. He is fond of saying “you can’t build a trail where a trail doesn’t want to be.”
Shreddie doesn’t own a cell phone. In conversation he is soft-spoken and generous in spirit. But there is nothing diminutive about his public image. Everything about him and his bike shop stands out like a gay pride flag at an NRA convention. In a town of hockey player mullets and cowboy crew cuts, Shreddie and his mountain biking entourage are decidedly conspicuous. The dominant decor theme at Red Shreds is full Rasta. His diesel Dodge crew cab is painted orange, yellow and green and is a mobile billboard for Red Shreds. Shreddie is equally comfortable throwing epic outdoor parties at his family acreage out on Chimney Lake, as he is rolling up his sleeves and having a post-work pint with local politicians or members of local indigenous communities, like the Esketemc First Nation and Williams Lake Indian Band, to talk trail access and advocacy. He has without doubt been the master architect of the Williams Lake scene, with his hands in the dirt, writing grant proposals, and massaging relationships with property owners and government land managers. But there have been many others who have contributed to one of the most soulful riding scenes in B.C. The following day I meet two of them, husband and wife Kenny and Adele Mclearn. To get to our meeting, Coco and Shreddie take me on a South Lakeside sector sampler that includes Dick’s Ride, which meanders through an unusual geological rock garden of crumbling basalt that is a test of ultra-slow speed trials riding and kick out turns between slender rock gaps. Fifteen bone-jarring minutes later and this entertaining stretch of trail spits us out onto Rim Job, our reward.
“You need to ride some Dick ‘fore you get a Rim Job,” Coco explains, grinning slyly.
It’s definitely not the first time this has been said to an out-of-towner. We finish on Jaeden, a Williams Lake classic bench-cut into the steep, forested and silty-earthed north-facing hillside overlooking the lake. Kenny Mclearn built this trail nearly 20 years ago in honor of his then newborn grandson. At an unsigned junction we branch sharply down the fall line on a scratch of trail, which rapidly dumps us into the Mclearns’ backyard. Promptly we’re cracking kitchen beers with Kenny and Adele. This is ground zero for the annual Pumpkin Ride. Of all the regular mountain bike events in Williams Lake, some of them weekly group rides like Puffin’ Pappas and Jumps and Jugs, and others annual like the Hammer and Hurl, the Pumpkin Ride is one of the most enduring and popular. This year will be the 18th anniversary of this unruly night ride, which sees locals, and some out-of-town stray cats, riding a prescribed circuit in the South Lakeside trails under the Oct. 31 moon and propelled by a combination of after-dark stoke and the occasional amusement aid. The ride ends with a feast and beverages at the Mclearns.
“Bring an appetite,” Adele tells me, urging me to return later in the fall for the Pumpkin Ride.
That evening we kick back in Shreddie’s outdoor hottub. A loon calls out from across Chimney Lake, a Canadian hinterland cliché. His kids Farley, 8, and 10-year-old Ubilla, both budding little trail shredders, frolic in the grass outside, giggling. There’s a sense of contentment surrounding Shreddie; he has given generously to the local mountain bike and outdoor community, and in turn life has been good to him. As he gets set to take is 52nd journey around the sun, he’s earned the right to look upon Williams Lake’s astounding trail network with some satisfaction.
“We’re still pretty much a hick town. I wouldn’t say we’re done with the network but we’re using our budget to tweak trails, build connector routes and take out the punchy bits,” Shreddie says.
Of course they’re not done. James Doerfling is busy behind the controls of a mini excavator building jump lines on Desous and putting the finishing touches on a kid-focused flow trail circling the Desous campground called “Smoke and Beers.” At the same time, a long-term plan for a multi-day, point-to-point from Clinton through Williams Lake north to Quesnel (a distance of 170 miles on Highway 97) is keeping the stoke alive.
Like a painting, or any work of art, expression is an ongoing process; it is never truly complete.
