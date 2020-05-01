These images ran as the Buzz Gallery in the March, 2020 issue of Bike. Though stunning in pixels, they are truly best enjoyed in print.

Opening Photo: Jérémie Reuiller

Sometimes you go on a trip and you have a shot in mind that you really want to capture. This was the case with Jérôme Clementz at Sørvágsvatn in the Faroe Islands. We’d been looking for the best place to get the shot all afternoon. At sunset, the light became incredible and we knew it was the right opportunity. The sheep were looking at us, as they had been the whole time we were shooting, so it felt right for them to be in the frame. We enjoyed the time and scenery at Sørvágsvatn, so this image is even more memorable for us.