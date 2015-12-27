Christopher stopped dead in his tracks; fast and without a sound. The suddenness of his deceleration as we climbed through the aspen just above town on Johns trail caught me off-guard and I clumsily, not-so-quietly augured into a tree root while trying to avoid Chris’ rear wheel. He turned and looked back at me with a wide-eyed half smile and pointed ahead on the trail, where a moose calf was walking casually away from us about 10 feet ahead. Moose are widely known as the bad-tempered assholes of the alpine animal kingdom. They are huge, mean, dumb and dangerous. Junior here was the size of a healthy pony, and mom had to be lurking nearby.
Sure enough, mom emerged from the thicket, crossed the trail and carried on in the opposite direction. I exhaled, thankful that we weren’t about to be stomped, and we continued on. The trail looped around, climbed some more, then doubled back on itself above us a few minutes later. Which is when we encountered Dad moose, grazing in the same grove of trees we had just passed through. Shit. I generally try to give moose as wide a berth as possible, will always gladly retreat and keep a lot of trees or a lot of slope between me and them. So having two back-to-back encounters, with about the length of a car separating me from them, was a little jarring. Welcome to Park City, I thought. Pay attention, flatlander.
Meanwhile, having what felt like a raw and primal moment, I could catch a glimpse of the rooftops downtown glittering in the sun, or a chairlift tower jutting from the trees. That’s sort of how it is in Park City. You don’t have to go very far from town to feel like you are Out There, but even with 450-odd miles of trail surrounding the town and the grandeur of the Wasatch Crest splitting the sky to the west, you are never really Out There. Not all the way, at least.
And yeah, that wasn’t a typo. Four-hundred- and-fifty-plus miles of trail, and more being built every day that the ground isn’t covered in snow. Snow, in particular the fine, dry and abundant snow of the Wasatch range, is what has defined Park City since the 1970s. Wasatch snow is the stuff of skiers’ dreams, ask any local. While there may be some element of hometown boast behind the claim, the meteorological reality bears this out. High, cold and usually dry, the Wasatch is just far enough north to trap storms carrying massive amounts of moisture, but instead of falling wet and heavy like the Sierra cement to the west, and still significantly closer to the storm origins than the Rockies to the east, the ski areas just uphill from The Great Salt Lake are legendary for the quality and generally predictable quantity of their snow. The word spread wide as the wintertime gas pedal got stomped to the floor when Park City hosted events during the 2002 Winter Olympics, and the town launched itself into the global prime time. Concurrent with the ski boom, the Sundance Film Festival has taken place here since 1978, and, as the largest independent film festival in the U.S., has drawn a jewel-and-fur-encrusted audience and attention to town every winter.
In the 1860s, though, nobody was thinking about skiing. Considered decent for seasonal grazing but too high and cold for year-round habitation, Parley’s Park, as it was called by the early Mormons, hadn’t been getting a lot of attention. That all changed with the discovery of silver. After silver was unearthed in significant amounts at Bonanza Flat, prospectors began streaming in. The completion of the transcontinental railroad in 1869 turned the stream into a flood, and by the 1870s, Parley’s Park was booming. The town was incorporated in 1884, the Ontario and Silver King mines were producing more silver ore than just about anywhere in the world, and in 1902 ‘Parley’s’ was dropped out of the name, and Park City was living large.
As with all boom towns, the bottom eventually fell out. After World War 2, silver prices were in the toilet and survival in Park City got downright threadbare. With mines being shuttered one by one, in 1962 Park City Mines took out a $1.2 million loan to open Treasure Mountain. Consisting of a double chair, two J-bars and a gondola accessing 19 ski runs, it was a less-than-auspicious start to the next part of Park City’s life. Out-of-work miners were not accustomed to the business of hospitality, and the venture stumbled along losing money. This, in spite of mind-bending innovation whereby an old mine shaft was repurposed into a ski train—skiers were shuttled on an old ore rail into the bowels of an old mine, then carried 900 feet up a mine shaft elevator to access their runs. In 1971, Treasure Mountain was sold to Ernest Stern and renamed Park City Resort. Today, the chairlifts head up the hill from the center of town, and in summertime the entire mountain above Park City is laced from end to end with singletrack. Riders can opt to take chairlifts up from either Park City or Deer Valley Resort, or they can access any one of dozens of climbs that dip and weave through the aspen groves but will still suck the air out of unsuspecting lungs over the next couple thousand feet of climbing.
TRAIL TREASURE TROVE
How Park City went from broken mining town to well-heeled ski town to is one story, but how it then grew a network of singletrack from 15 to 450 miles in less time than you can say, “We’re going to host the Winter Olympics again, just you watch” is another story entirely.
The generally perceived stereotype of local elected officials trends toward ill-tailored by calling and stoop-shouldered by burden of office. So, it’s a little disconcerting to meet Park City’s mayor, Andy Beerman, and find him chiseled and lean, astride a well-hammered Specialized S-Works Camber. Beerman looks like he could rip off a whole lot of legs. This is fitting for a town where singletrack has grown faster than thistles in a road cut.
Mayor Beerman moved to Park City in 1995, when he was recruited by longtime local Charlie Sturgis to Run White Pine Touring. “At the time I was a climber,” he recalls. “I received a crash course, literally, from the White Pine staff. It was quite a hazing, but I quickly fell in love with mountain biking and the Park City landscape.” A few years later, he took a job managing a hotel on Main street, met his wife Thea, and later the two of them bought the property. According to Beerman, they “decided to use our business to support our environmental ethos.” The hotel is named Treasure Mountain Inn after the original ski hill moniker, and in 2008 was the first hotel in the country to go net-zero with its energy consumption, meaning that the energy it consumes in operation is no greater than the energy generated on-site. With community involvement and environmental responsibility central to his beliefs, Beerman got elected to the city council in 2010, and became mayor in 2017.
“Once upon a time, people moved here because they loved to ski,” he says. “Today, an equal number move here because of the trails. Eight out of 10 local residents use our trails on a regular basis. We are a town of bikers and skiers. It’s part of our DNA. It’s our connection to our natural landscape and for many of us, how and where we socialize.” Given the local dedication to outdoor pursuits, as well as a booming local economy, the climate has been perfect for trail access. The resorts fund and build their own trails, a local nonprofit, Mountain Trails, runs fundraiser events and uses volunteer hours to go after grants and generate fund matches which in turn pay for a full-time staff and build crew, and local businesses and families chip in with trail sponsorships to help with maintenance costs. “Summer here is amazing; perfect temps, endless sunny days, tacky trails. Biking is one of our top summer attractions and a growing part of our economy,” Beerman continues. “For years we took it for granted, but it is now recognized by the chamber and local businesses as an economic driver.”
The trails in Park City snake through Summit County, Utah, along what is known as the Wasatch Back—which looks down into Salt Lake City—linking the upper reaches of Big Cottonwood Canyon and the Salt Lake City watershed to the west via the Wasatch Crest with Midway and Heber City and the more-arid, less-snowbound communities of Wasatch County to the south. In addition to bridging between counties, this abundance of trail weaves together the extractive tradition of the American West with the modern mountain town zeitgeist, as a pair of ski resorts (Deer Valley and Park City, with the latter having recently absorbed a third resort, The Canyons) offer their own networks of trail that emerge annually from the snowmelt. The possibilities for trail riding are staggering.
OLD-SCHOOL TO NEW-WOW
Possibilities are what lured Eric Porter to the area. The globetrotting Diamondback pro settled here in 2005 “because I was looking for a place where I could live in the mountains at a ski resort, but still have close access to a big city and international airport. The mountain biking was good here, but not anywhere close to what it is now, and it was the potential for amazing trails that made me think it was a good long-term move.” Based nearby in Midway, Porter’s backyard is a wild playground of pumptrack and jump lines, with a ramp leading from the deck of a second-floor studio right into a hefty gap jump. The scene in Porter’s backyard is one of progressive family mayhem, with his sons Milo, 9, and Owen, 7, going bigger than most adults, and a constantly rotating cast of talented riders and friends stopping by to ride. The variety of riding suits Porter, whose career has spanned slopestyle to bikepacking, and who relishes big backcountry days as much as he does crisply executed backflips. “I love the variety of trails, from smooth flow trails to rugged old-school single- track, to full-on bike parks,” he says. “I love not being able to ride here in the winter; I enjoy skiing and snowboarding and taking a break from bikes, and if I do want to ride I can still just drive three or four hours for amazing desert riding.”
To illustrate the possibilities, Porter took us on a variety of rides over the course of several days. Following the path of time, we started with what Porter described as “some of the older trails.” Climbing up from town through Park City Resort via Sweeneys, gaining ground under the canopy of aspen as it changed from green to gold, we ascended past the hulking-grey tin-clad ruin of the abandoned Silver King mine and the vegetation shifted to fir and pine before finally hooking up to Scotts trail near the Wasatch Crest, where we climbed some more. Rooty trails gave way to buff brown dirt as we climbed, and that surrendered to a rockier and granitic soil at the crest. Sweat equity earned, we traversed toward Guardsman Pass, then began our descent; we bombed down the ridge from the top of Jupi- ter lift until we hit Dead Tree, then Apex, the CMG, trail names blurring together along a ribbon of dirt. The ping and clack of shale ricocheting out from under tires gave way to the hushed rip of loamy dirt offering up almost-obscene traction. Few berms, no built jumps, switchbacks any- where from flat to even a few root-festooned off-camber old beauties, until finally down Johns as darkness began to hide the roots that were sniping our tires, handlebars spanking aspens as we pinballed down through the final sections of root and rock, laughing maniacally from a cocktail of equal parts adrenalin and fatigue. Although these trails see plenty of traffic during the peak season, for us, on a fall weekday, it felt as if we had the mountain to ourselves. Their construction preceded the more modern aesthetic of berms and flow, and they exude a nuggety charm that is being bypassed by new-school construction techniques.
We followed that with a visit to Deer Valley. Last time I was there was probably in the late 1990s, when NORBA was still a thing. The growth of the resort has been so stupendous that I was hard-pressed to even find the old race venue, surrounded as it is now by towering edifices of stone and glass. The trails, likewise, have undergone a thoroughly modern growth surge. Here, the evolution from old-school to new-school is fully on display and active. We climbed up from the Silver Lake on the comfortable grades of Mid Mountain and Tour De Suds, ascended Flagstaff to the backcountry feel of Bowhunter, then let it rip on the sculpted small berms of Naildriver before plunging down lower Fireswamp back to the resort. There were no berms back when NORBA was still around, and it was a fascinating anthropological ride to pedal through two decades of trailbuilding evolution.
I can be bitter about flow trails. To my mind, they sometimes feel at odds with the landscape. In order to put my attitude in perspective, Porter then served up two very different rides to illustrate the full gamut of trail diversity. From Midway, after catching a lift up several miles of truly heinous fire road, we ground our way 23 miles up and over the Wasatch Crest to Sundance Resort via the Great Western trail. This was a classic old-school exercise in kicking ourselves in the crotch. Long climbs, a high traverse along loose, rocky trail with several punchy ups and downs, a huge descent, some more we’re-not-done-with-you-yet climbs, and another ripping drop to finish at Robert Redford’s personal ski hill. Each crested climb and every ridgeline shoulder presented the high Wasatch in full autumnal glory, and the trails were rough-and-tumble, honest-to-god backcountry gems. Most of the ride was moto-legal, but not heavily trafficked, so the descents were drifty and loose, and insanely fun in a primitive way.
The counterpoint to this gem was a party lap with the entire Bible crew on the latest treasure: the appropriately named WOW trail. From top to bottom, WOW sheds close to 3,000 feet over the course of about 13 miles, with only about 300 feet of climbing early on. It drops from high-alpine down to desert, carefully sculpted arcs hold speed as you plunge through the turns, funnel-ing down through aspen groves, stands of pine and cedar, and ultimately through chaparral and a tunnel of lurid red and gold deciduous canopy before ending on a freshly completed piece of trail that flowed into a long section of hips and jumps just begging to be ridden over and over for the sheer fun of it. WOW stands alone at the southern end of Park City’s trail network, where Summit County gives way to Wasatch County, and points not only to where trail-construction technique is going, but also drops into the growing, neighboring towns where the people who work in Park City mostly live. Park City trails are maintained by Mountain Trails; WOW trail was built with Mountain Trails help, but is the love child of the Wasatch Trails Foundation.
PRICED OUT
One of the biggest issues facing Park City is the skyrocketing cost of living. The median home price is currently over $800,000. That’s more than most bike mechanics and trailbuilders can afford. It’s more than most working-class citizens can afford. So, those people disperse to the many smaller towns in Heber Valley and the greater Wasatch Back. This is the standard ski-town story, and nowadays Park City is positioned near the top of that pyramid of exclusivity. But, with all that exclusivity, with all those fancy houses, comes the restaurants and hotels that bring in the money. And that money trickles into Mountain Trails and Wasatch Trail Foundation. Then there are the jobs: Justin Bieber needs his bike worked on, or his plumbing fixed, and he’s gonna pay someone to do it. Porter summed it up perfectly, as we stood on the Wasatch Crest looking over at the barely discernible line of buildings nestled into a ridge where Bieber’s house allegedly sits. “If it wasn’t for rich people, some of my friends wouldn’t have jobs. They wouldn’t be able to afford to stay in this area at all. We wouldn’t have all these trails. The influx of wealth has enabled more trails, and higher-paying jobs for the locals.”
In the case of Park City, this modern-day embarrassment of riches has led to a trail network so comprehensive that it takes a while to grasp the sheer enormity of it. You can ride from Midway to Sundance then back to Park City and then over into Big Cottonwood Canyon and down into Salt Lake City, all on singletrack. The entire town is ringed with trails and bike paths, linking the county in a human-powered circle. There are crusty old singletrack gems lurking in the high country to appease crusty old riders. There are lift-accessed downhill trails flowing through the resorts. There are, little by little, progressive new trails being built in town and out into the surrounding communities. Not all of us can afford to shop at the Gorsuch store downtown, or the place selling $2,000 kitchen knives, but everyone, local and tourist alike, is reaping the windfall of awesome singletrack.
