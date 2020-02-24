Hans Rey’s Transhongkong Premiers Tonight

Few athletes in any sport have done as good a job at staying as relevant for as long as Hans Rey has. After winding down his career as a trials rider and video production pioneer, Hans transitioned into adventure riding and, more recently, philanthropy. Hans and his wife run Wheels 4 Life, a nonprofit focused on getting bikes to people throughout the developing world. In rural areas with no robust transportation infrastructure, a bicycle can be a family’s way of escaping poverty, but can be prohibitively expensive. Wheels 4 Life identifies and connects with people in most need of a bike and works with local suppliers to deliver them.

Photo Credit: Wheels 4 Life

Much of the funding for Wheels 4 Life comes directly from the cycling community, and Hans is tapping it again tonight with a fundraiser video premier in Laguna Beach. Early last year, Hans and GT Teammate, Martin Maes toured Hong Kong on their bikes and documented the adventure in “Transhongkong.” If you’re in Orange County, California, and you’re free from 6 to 8, you can catch the film and get some live backstory from Hans himself. The event is happening at The Ranch, Laguna Beach, 31106 S. Coast Highway. If you’re not in Orange County, California, you can still donate to Wheels 4 Life at https://wheels4life.org/