Downieville Classic Registration Opens Monday

Registration to score one of the highly coveted entries to the 25th Annual Downieville Classic presented by Santa Cruz Bicycles opens on Monday, February 17 at 8 p.m. PST. For those who have participated in the Classic before, they know all about “the race before the race”—being online and ready at 7:59 p.m. to get registered. This is especially true of the All-Mountain World Championships Category, which entails racing the Cross Country on Saturday and the Downhill on Sunday, as the category has only 350 spots available that usually sell out in less than 10 minutes.

The race will be held July 31 to August 2 this year, and you don’t want to snooze on it. The Classic will be a full weekend of semi-organized anarchy in the mountains. Events kick off on Thursday at 5 p.m. outside Yuba Expeditions bike shop with a volunteer appreciation barbecue sponsored by Hangtown Electric, followed by the Volunteer Trifecta Competition at 6:30 p.m., a fun way to party with the Classic’s invaluable army of volunteers. Volunteering has a long list of perks and is one of the best ways to experience the Classic without having to race. After the Trifecta, a DJ will spin tunes into the night, with the notorious Downieville Dance-Off at 8:30 p.m.

Friday is a great day to pre-ride the Downhill by catching a Yuba Expeditions shuttle to Packer Saddle, then refueling in town with a host of food trucks to choose from. Registration packet pickup and All-Mountain bike weigh-in is in the afternoon, and that evening, Santa Cruz Bicycles presents its movie night at the Yuba Theatre right in the heart of Downieville.

Saturday morning, the Cross Country race leaves Sierra City at 9:30 a.m., then festivities kick into high gear Saturday at noon when the Sierra Nevada Brewing beverage garden opens so you can grab a cold frosty while cruising around gazing longingly at the latest bling from our expo partners. Awards are followed by the world famous Ron’s House of Big Air river jump and the head-to-head Cast-Off presented by Shimano along the banks of the Yuba River. Come back onto Main Street to watch or participate in the feats-of-strength and chug-a-lug challenge of the Fox Shox log pull. That night, party crowd favorite Mojo Green takes the stage in ‘downtown’ Downieville.

Sunday is the big day, the Downhill, with the first rider taking the course at 9:30 a.m., followed by Cozmo’s Wild Island and Kid’s Big Air River Jump presented by ClifBar at 12:30 p.m., a must-attend event for kids and families.

As one of the only point-to-point mountain bike events remaining in America, the Downieville Classic has become stuff of legend for good reason: No other event requires a special concoction of equal parts climbing fitness, descending skill and a little bit of luck to finish the race, let alone make it on the podium. But even more legendary than the race is the post-race celebrations. The only bar set higher than the event itself is the celebration bar, whether that be watching Ron’s House of Big Air River Jump World Championships, the Log Pull World Championships or shooting bull with locals at the St. Charles Saloon, it’s the highest bar of them all.