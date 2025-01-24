The Downieville Classic Returns With Some Minor Changes for the Better

One of the most iconic mountain bike races on the West Coast has new dates and minor changes to the race structure.

Registration is now open for the 27th annual Downieville Classic Cross Country Race and All Mountain World Championships, presented by Santa Cruz Bicycles. This legendary MTB race will take place on August 9th and 10th in Downieville, a small northern Sierra town known globally for its world-class trails maintained by Classic organizer Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship. The Downieville MTB Festival, which runs from August 7th through the 10th, will accompany the two days of racing and provide fun for those who aren't there to race.

One of the main events is the 26.5-mile point-to-point cross-country race that takes riders across the rugged singletrack of Northern California’s Sierra Crest. On the second day, racers line up for the All Mountain portion of the race, which manifests as an individual time trial on the iconic 15-mile Downieville Downhill.

The Downieville Classic supports the work of the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship, which was initially formed to maintain and build trails in and around Downieville. The SBTS trail crews are the stewards who are dedicated to preserving the abundant network of trails in Downieville that are usable for the community and make the Downieville Classic possible. Since 2003, the Stewardship has built 195 miles of new trails and maintained an astonishing 2,560 miles of pre-existing trails. The SBTS trail crew also serves as moto support during the race to ensure everyone is having fun and being safe.

Some 460 volunteers keep the Buttes' heart beating. Stewardship repays the debt by hosting rollicking trail-work days and epic rides. Photo: BIKE

“SBTS takes its racer feedback seriously and is focusing on implementing changes that will make the racing experience more fair, safe, and enjoyable,” said Kyle Stone, the SBTS events director. “Particularly for our female categories, we want to enhance the overall flow of racing and reward racers for the previous results on the Downieville DH.”

Going into 2025, race organizers have reworked the start structure to minimize unsafe passing and provide all participants with a safer and more enjoyable race. All the expert women's and men's categories will now have staggered starts for the XC race, reducing confusion during the race starts and making for safer racing. On day two, the pro women will have the same interval between racers. They will launch directly behind the Pro Men category with a 10-minute buffer between the two groups to reduce congestion on the course and let the dust settle. New for 2025, the Classic is introducing a system that considers the previous year’s participants' DH finish times, which will dictate the start times in this year’s Downieville Downhill lineup.

The Classic is not just about racing; for some, it is all about the festival. The Downiville Classic MTB Festival envelops the entire town all weekend with a smattering of events and entertainment for the whole family. There’s the crowd favorite Big Air River Jump, the Log Pull World Championship Competition, the Downieville dance party, and live music in the evenings from local acts. If you want to learn more about the festival or volunteering, you can find more information at Downievilleclassic.com.

Register for the Downieville Classic here.