Dirt Rag Dirt Fest Events: Same Time, Same Place, New Names for 2020

When iconic mountain bike magazine, Dirt Rag, shut its doors four weeks ago, its Dirt Fest event series was left with an uncertain future. The Pennsylvania- and West Virginia-based happenings were the embodiment of Dirt Rag’s unpretentious attitude and loyal following. So, maybe it should come as no surprise that the show will go on. Late last week, Bike Bash at Big Bear Lake, West Virginia, was announced as the new name of Dirt Fest WV, and two days later, Raystown Bike Fest became the new title of Dirt Fest PA. The West Virginia event is now owned and operated by the venue itself and will take place on the same weekend—July 17th thru 19th—the weekend before Outerbike Killington. Dirt Fest PA will be taken over by Friends of Raystown Lake, and will continue the event’s tradition of funneling donations to support the Allegrippis Trails, where the event’s demo and group rides are held. Raystown Bike Fest will take place on the original dates of May 15th thru 17th. Follow these links for info on the Bike Bash at Big Bear Lake, West Virginia and Raystown Bike Fest, Pennsylvania.