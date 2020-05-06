Classic Crankworx Events to Stream on Facebook Watch Parties
Every Friday in May, past participant athletes will host the live events
Probably the craziest thing to happen on a live stream since Bob in Accounting forgot to turn his camera off, Crankworx will be streaming classic events from Crankworx past on Facebook, each hosted by pros who were actually there. Follow this link to RSVP so you can attend. Below are the dates and deets:
Friday, May 8 (12 p.m. PST): Crankworx L2A Slopestyle 2014, with special guests Anthony Messere and Antoine Bizet
Friday, May 15 (12 p.m. PST): Red Bull Joyride 2014, with special guests Geoff Gulevich and Cam McCaul
Friday, May 22 (12 p.m. PST): Crankworx L2A Slopestyle 2015, with special guests Nicholi Rogatkin and Tom van Steenbergen
Friday, May 29 (12 p.m. PST): Red Bull Joyride 2015, with special guests Thomas Genon, Tomas Lemoine and Logan Peat
