CBD & Sports: Should It Be Put in Play?

People from all walks of life who use CBD report its success in handling both the physical and mental strain that is part of their everyday lives. But what does this say for athletes who may be subject to drug testing? As the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) strictly prohibits the use of marijuana due to its high THC content, high THC therapeutics and supplements are not recommended for athletes.

However, the take of WADA on CBD is different from its stance on THC. Generally speaking, the use of CBD by athletes is not prohibited. That being said, it is important that the CBD product athletes don’t contain even trace amounts of THC because it can show up in a drug test and lead to the athlete disqualification.

How Could CBD Positively Impact Athletes?

Alleviate or Reduce Chronic Pain

Being involved in any athletic profession or regularly practiced activity means that the chances for injuries are high. The pain-relieving properties of CBD contribute greatly to its growing fame in wellness, but sports specifically. The science behind the analgesic properties of CBD can be best explained by looking at the interaction of CBD with the endocannabinoid system. The endocannabinoid system of the body handles the function of pain perception, mood, appetite, sleep, etc.

By interacting specifically with the CB1 and CB2 receptors, CBD can aid in reducing the pain and inflammation associated with athletic injury. For athletes this can be a shorter recovery period with increased comfort. CBD for athletes is commonly consumed through sublingual methods, like an oil or tincture, as well as applied topically with a cream or lotion. Topical application can target specific areas, while sublingual consumption can bring a sense of overall body and mind wellness.

Help Aid With Sleep

After an athletic session, game, or heavy workouts during the day, athletes and active individuals have to get adequate sleep, important for the body to heal on its own. A tiring day should normally put an athletes to sleep easily but pre-existing sleep issues or heightened stress levels may lead to a struggle getting to sleep at night. CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system to regulate mood and even behavior similarly to pain, helping you stay active during the day and get good sleep at night.

Bring Down the Game Day Stress

There have been a variety of studies conducted in the area of CBD and anxiety, though research is still emerging. Much of the evidence from the clinical studies suggest that CBD has excellent therapeutic properties that can handle the symptoms of anxiety fairly efficiently again through the regulation of the endocannabinoid system. Many athletes may find themselves getting stressed out before a game or event. As stress can impact performance adversely, CBD could be an option for mitigation. To manage game day stress as well as preparation, CBD is a great natural alternative.

Drug Testing Concerns

CBD use for athletes is on the rise, and one major influencer is the ability to pass a drug test. Because WAGA does not include CBD on its list of controlled substances, most athletes are in the clear to utilize it. As an athlete turning to CBD, always be sure to double check label claims for accuracy. Most companies are transparent in their claims, but airing on the side of caution and relying on brands backed by third party -lab-test results is your best way to ensure safety.

If you are curious to learn more about CBD products created specifically with athletes in mind, check out Tribe CBD. Crafted with care from seed to sale, Tribe offers a variety of great products that are perfect for athletes. From their Hemp CBD Energy Shots to their Hemp CBD Cold Therapy Cream, all label claims are backed by third-party test results and are completely THC free.