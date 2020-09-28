Are you trying to take your game to the next level? As an athlete, muscle soreness and injuries are a fact of life. Thankfully, these issues do not have to hold you back anymore. With cannabidiol (CBD), you may be able to alleviate muscle soreness and quickly recover from workouts.

Exercise Can Wear Down Your Body

Whether you play football or compete in Olympic marathons, exercise can wear down your body over time. When you work out a specific muscle, you essentially expose it to some type of stress. This kind of stress leads to microscopic damage to the muscle fibers.

After you finish working out, your immune system realizes that the muscle is damaged and starts to repair it. The act of repairing the muscle actually makes the muscle bigger and stronger. Because your muscles are stronger, your next workout is easier than before. If you push your muscles more, your body will repair them again so that you become even stronger.

A workout causes other bodily changes as well. Whenever you exercise, your body has to burn calories to fuel your energy expenditures. Exercise causes your body to lose fluid, and your hormones change.

Once the workout is complete, your body has to handle these changes. Getting enough sleep and eating a healthy diet help you recover, but there are other factors that can help as well. You also need to balance your hormones, replace lost energy and repair damaged muscle fibers.

Most of these repairs happen while you are asleep. While you rest at night, your body produces extra testosterone and insulin growth factor (IGF). Both of these hormones are responsible for building muscle fibers. In addition, sleeping helps to reduce cortisol levels. Since cortisol can cause your muscles to break down, you want to keep your cortisol levels as low as possible.

The Benefits of CBD for Athletic Recovery

With a CBD topical product, you may be able to recover faster. CBD is one of the more than 113 different cannabinoids found in hemp plants. It interacts with the endocannabinoid system to affect bodily processes like pain perception, appetite and sleep quality.

When you take a CBD oil tincture or topical cream, it can affect some of the following things.

Mood.

Inflammation.

Sleep.

Pain.

Metabolism.

Appetite.

When you buy CBD you can get important benefits. CBD can improve your sleep quality. By getting better sleep at night, you can reduce your cortisol levels and produce the hormones you need for repairing muscles.

For athletes, a CBD topical like this CBD cream is also a useful way to alleviate muscle soreness and pain. While some inflammation can stimulate training adaptions, excess inflammation can slow down your recovery. Because cannabinoids have an anti-inflammatory effect, they can help your body recover faster. In addition, a CBD oil tincture or similar product can help with strains and pulled muscles.

What Types of CBD Can You Use for Athletic Recovery?

You can buy CBD shots, drinks, lotions and salves. The right product depends on your goals. With a CBD topical, you can get localized pain relief. Because of this, many people use topical products if they have muscle soreness or joint pain.

If you struggle to fall asleep at night, CBD shots can help you combat insomnia. Many people use CBD tinctures for conditions like anxiety. Through a tincture, you can measure out a specific dose and apply the drops underneath your tongue. With the right product, you can improve your body’s ability to recover after rigorous workouts and intense competitions.