ABOUT THE BIBLE OF BIKE TESTS

We know buying a new bike is a big deal. It’s so much more than merely an investment in a piece of equipment or a tool—it’s your vehicle for escape, adventure and mental clarity. And it’s no small investment either, which is why producing the Bible is no small feat.

Read More

When we embarked on the first Bible of Bike Tests in Whistler, British Columbia, in 2009, the goal was to deliver the most informative bike-buying guide in existence to our readers. We had no idea if this thing was even possible, let alone profitable. That year, we dove, head-first and blind into British Columbia’s cold shoulder season, facing rain days, snow delays, customs holds, lift closures, illnesses and injuries. But we knew right away we were onto something. The night we sat down to roundtable the first bike, we shared more diverse criticism, enthusiastic praise and pithy one-liners in one hour than a single tester could come up with in a month. Eight frantic weeks later, the first Bible was born. In its second year, the Bible was staged in a cavernous Washington basement. The third was out of a dormant North Carolina Girl Scout camp. In our fourth year, we added videos of the roundtable meetings. In the fifth year, those videos actually became watchable. We’ve come to include female testers, narrowed our focus from literally anything with two wheels and knobby tires specifically to trail bikes, and invested in growing our journalistic team to better cover the bikes, the testing and the location. But the end goal hasn’t changed: be an objective voice that helps you make one of the most important buying decisions of the year.

BIBLE TESTS BY YEAR

BIBLE TESTS BY LOCATION