RYAN PALMER

Ryan Palmer came into this world in 1981 as the son of a bike mechanic-turned industry exec. His first brilliant move came at age 13 when he chose to follow pop’s footsteps into bike wrenching. Later, while his brother was working on becoming Dr. Palmer and his sister was studying for her second master’s degree and house shopping in the Hamptons, 30-year-old Ryan was mastering split-fender installs on Portlanders’ commuter bikes. When it came time for a change, rather than continuing along dad’s path to where some money could be found, Ryan had the genius idea of entering the world of mountain bike media, where opportunity was ripe for people looking to never have financial stability. But he couldn’t be happier with his choices. The cycling community has provided Ryan with countless laughs, adventures and friendships that he wouldn’t have had otherwise. He’s ridden with many of his childhood heroes, traveled around the globe and been inspired by so many genuine, brilliant, hilarious, kind and generous people, many of whom he’s been lucky enough to occupy the Bible of Bike Tests house with during the last decade.

SPECIALIZED ENDURO

Choosing a single favorite bike from Bible is often a daunting prospect—it’s why I like to avoid doing so altogether. Sometimes, no bike clearly stands out so I’ll name a few to skirt the issue of selecting just one. Other times I’m so torn between two or more models that picking a favorite might as well be a game of Pin the tail on the donkey—so I just name all the donkeys. This year was entirely different. I already knew during my lap on this bike that it was going to be my choice. The new Specialized Enduro is special. When you find a bike this good you’ve got to lock it down. But we were in Utah where ‘locking down’ several companions is encouraged, so I choose the Orbea Occam and Trek Top Fuel, too. The Occam is an outstanding all-round trail bike. It’s like a Stumpjumper but with better geometry and pedaling efficiency. For me, the Top Fuel moves the cross-country needle in a way that evokes a strong sense of nostalgia for my spandex-clad days. I suffered internal organ damage from pulling so many cornering G-forces on the Top Fuel. Out of the whole fleet though, it was the Enduro that made me feel the most like I know what I’m doing on a bike. It has a magic mix of small-bike pop and big-bike brawl that’s tough to come by, and it made our long-travel course feel playful instead of puckery. Rather than hesitating before crux moves, I’d charge into them with confidence. With dopamine delivery like that, the Enduro gets to live in the main house.