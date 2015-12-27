TRAVIS ENGEL
Sometimes, when out on the trail, Travis Engel tries a little too hard. He’s a good enough rider, but his style lacks a certain … chill. Whenever he’s allowed to come shoot with the Bible A/V crew, he’ll repeatedly hold up progress in an effort to, say, connect two vague humps with a manual or capture an awkward gap to bank. And Travis will take any opportunity to throw his signature ‘Tengel Top.’ But as we’re sending this issue off to the printer, the trick he’s most eager to pull off is the one he’s doing in the photo you see here: Standing up. Just two weeks after returning home from the Bible, Travis splintered the top of his left tibia. If all goes according to plan, he won’t be walking without crutches until the end of January. And he’s not expecting to ride until August. Really, the most tragic part is that he’ll miss out on the precious Los Angeles winter when his mountains are cool and his BMX trails are ripe for digging. But, as Bike’s gear editor, Travis has plenty of desk time to keep him busy. Maybe now he’ll get around to filing some expense reports.
IBIS RIPMO AF
If I were allowed to keep just one bike from this year’s Bible, free of charge, my choice would be the Specialized Enduro. That is the simple criteria we use to pick our Bible favorites, after all. We don’t pick a best-of in each category or build a dream quiver. And we don’t fret over price points. If we were to consider the real-world compromise it’d take to buy one of these bikes on a print journalist’s or freelancer’s salary, it wouldn’t exactly be a ‘favorite’ by our definition. But when I rode the Ibis Ripmo AF, that word ‘compromise’ never came to mind. The least expensive bike in this year’s bunch, the Ripmo AF is arguably the most versatile. Its linkage is so dialed that the relatively weighty build never bothered me on the climbs. And its geometry and suspension components do enough heavy lifting to run with that Enduro. I found myself utterly floating through the chaos on the Ripmo AF. Not quite like the Enduro, but that’s not the point. For $3,000 from a bike shop, anyone could ride anywhere. Because of how broadly this bike will spread the shred, it is by far my favorite.
RYAN PALMER
Ryan Palmer came into this world in 1981 as the son of a bike mechanic-turned industry exec. His first brilliant move came at age 13 when he chose to follow pop’s footsteps into bike wrenching. Later, while his brother was working on becoming Dr. Palmer and his sister was studying for her second master’s degree and house shopping in the Hamptons, 30-year-old Ryan was mastering split-fender installs on Portlanders’ commuter bikes. When it came time for a change, rather than continuing along dad’s path to where some money could be found, Ryan had the genius idea of entering the world of mountain bike media, where opportunity was ripe for people looking to never have financial stability. But he couldn’t be happier with his choices. The cycling community has provided Ryan with countless laughs, adventures and friendships that he wouldn’t have had otherwise. He’s ridden with many of his childhood heroes, traveled around the globe and been inspired by so many genuine, brilliant, hilarious, kind and generous people, many of whom he’s been lucky enough to occupy the Bible of Bike Tests house with during the last decade.
SPECIALIZED ENDURO
Choosing a single favorite bike from Bible is often a daunting prospect—it’s why I like to avoid doing so altogether. Sometimes, no bike clearly stands out so I’ll name a few to skirt the issue of selecting just one. Other times I’m so torn between two or more models that picking a favorite might as well be a game of Pin the tail on the donkey—so I just name all the donkeys. This year was entirely different. I already knew during my lap on this bike that it was going to be my choice. The new Specialized Enduro is special. When you find a bike this good you’ve got to lock it down. But we were in Utah where ‘locking down’ several companions is encouraged, so I choose the Orbea Occam and Trek Top Fuel, too. The Occam is an outstanding all-round trail bike. It’s like a Stumpjumper but with better geometry and pedaling efficiency. For me, the Top Fuel moves the cross-country needle in a way that evokes a strong sense of nostalgia for my spandex-clad days. I suffered internal organ damage from pulling so many cornering G-forces on the Top Fuel. Out of the whole fleet though, it was the Enduro that made me feel the most like I know what I’m doing on a bike. It has a magic mix of small-bike pop and big-bike brawl that’s tough to come by, and it made our long-travel course feel playful instead of puckery. Rather than hesitating before crux moves, I’d charge into them with confidence. With dopamine delivery like that, the Enduro gets to live in the main house.
ANTHONY SMITH
Anthony Smith has been involved with The Bible of Bike Tests since day one. After starting as a lowly intern at the debut Bible produced in Whistler British Columbia, back in the fall of 2009, he’s taken on many roles. However, this is the first time since that inaugural issue that he’s been involved with the Bible as a contributor and not a full-time staff member, having stepped down as Bike’s photo editor last November. After a brief hiatus, he was excited to be back in the mix with the extended family of contributors. At this year’s Bible, Anthony split his time between shooting studio images of all the bikes, testing long-travel bikes and photographing the feature story, “An Embarassment of Riches.” It felt like he was more immersed than ever in all that makes up the Bible production.
SPECIALIZED ENDURO
After my first lap aboard the new Specialized Enduro I knew that it would be tough to top. It’s been a long time since a bike has wowed me the way this new Enduro did. At first glance it looked like it would be an amazing second bike. Surely there was no way that a bike with a silhouette like this could be a contender for a do-everything jack-of-all-trades, right? Perhaps that’s what made the wow factor of this bike so pronounced. It was that do-it-all bike. It did everything I wanted it to and more. Gone are the wallowing pedaling characteristics of the old Enduros. It had an almost lively personality about it on the way up. And then there was nothing but face-melting speed on the way down. I was completely enamored with this bike the entire two weeks we were in Park City.
MIKE FERRENTINO
Michael No-Middle-Name Ferrentino is so used to being called ‘Pops’ by everyone at Bible that he doesn’t register how much older he is than everyone else until they all decide to go hit the jumps and don’t bother inviting him. That’s fine, he can’t jump anyway, but it still stings a little to realize that time is marching on and everyone’s riding is evolving while he is trying to duck out of the next mass extinction by pretending he’s not a dinosaur. Maybe something more like an iguana crossed with an elephant. Small brain, poor reflexes, but a real good memory and just enough ability to still on-sight sketchy trails without totally wrecking himself. This year’s Bible location was heaven on earth for him, since high-alpine riding is his comfort food, especially when the seasons change and a little snow falls and all the roots and rocks get slippery. Singletrack like that is why he started riding in the first place (insert time-based joke about the 1980s that nobody else will get right here).
TREK FUEL EX
This year was a reckoning of sorts for me. Having come to the realization that the current crop of big-wheel, big-travel, super-long bikes are more than I really know what to do with, I found my happy place between 130-140 millimeters of rear travel, but with a little added beef in the fork. The Orbea Occam is beautiful, surprisingly quick uphill, an absolute anvil in an elevator shaft going down, and comes lavished with XTR componentry at a price that undercuts similarly specc’d weaponry by at least a grand. It is still a bit more burly than I really would want as my everywhere bike, however. Meanwhile, the Trek Fuel EX disappeared underneath me in a very friendly, easy to ride way. It has 10 millimeters less travel at each end than the Orbea, is about 15 millimeters shorter between the wheels, and aside from having a dropper post made out of broken dreams and melted toys, just does the business in a superbly competent fashion. I could ride this bike happily anywhere.
JONATHON WEBER
Jonathon Weber doesn’t know what to think anymore. Does he like long reaches? Medium reaches? Coil shocks? Cross-country bikes? Does he want a mileage-munching setup like a Santa Cruz Tallboy, or a gnar-devouring monster like a Yeti SB165? Or maybe just one bike—like a Norco Sight—that can go anywhere. The answer, increasingly, is “Yes.” Park City had terrain to entertain all of those “Yesses,” from the steep, jumbled mess of rocks on upper NCS to the fast-and-flowing Wasatch Crest and the hero-dirt trails that descend from it. At home in Vermont, Jonathon rides a similar mix of terrain, and is locked in a constant struggle between a build that can handle those moments when he decides to scare himself and still be fun and efficient on New England’s classic tight and twisties. This much is for sure: He always wants a quiet ride with supportive suspension and geometry that allows for messing around on the small stuff. Oh, and space for a bottle.
NORCO SIGHT
Honestly, it’d be easier to tell you the bikes I wouldn’t buy than figure out which one I would. So let’s do that first. I would not buy: a Diamondback Mission (rides well, but nowhere to put a bottle), a GT Force 29 (doesn’t ride well), or a Devinci Django (seemed to have the right ingredients, but not the recipe). For favorites, I tend to pick the bikes that I keep thinking about weeks after riding them. This year, that’s the Santa Cruz Tallboy and the Norco Optic. Santa Cruz and Norco have discovered that for most riders, there is no disadvantage to slack head angles. And boy howdy, a 65-ish-de- gree front end sure does make short-travel bikes fun to bash around on. But if I were to buy any one bike this year, it’d be a Norco Sight. It’d handle the rowdiest terrain I want to ride, but would still be fun on mellower trail rides. Compro- mise is such a bummer.
KRISTIN BUTCHER
Peering into Kristin Butcher’s garage in Boulder, Colorado, is like looking into her soul, and not just because it’s dark, cold and reeks of various lubricants. Hanging from the walls are a mishmash of bikes, including a few mountain bikes far fancier than she’ll ever be, a mod trials bike, a BMX bike, beater bikes, curly-barred skinny-tired bikes she rides down staircases too often for her mother’s comfort, a cruiser made for toting boxes of wine, and a litany of kids bikes that are in much better shape than her own. She fixes things. She breaks things too, usually while trying to fix them. The “Butcher Paper” columnist and bike-tomfoolery specialist embraces her weaknesses with the same fervor in which she clings to her passions. She sucks equally at climbing and taking to the air, yet she keeps stubbornly doing both, because there are worse things to be than kinda sucky at something you love.
IBIS MOJO HD5
This year, the Ibis Mojo HD5 did something unusual—it surprised me. Given that I have two boys, a stubborn hound dog and a cat whose love language involves gifting me dead things, it takes a lot to surprise me these days. My favorite bikes are usually short-travel 29ers outfitted with tires that are ‘thicc’ to use the parlance of our times. As someone in the fun-size category, I value precise handling and maneuverability above all else. Plus, the bike has to climb well because I sure as hell can’t. When I threw a leg over the Ibis Mojo HD5, it was the Goldilocks bike—just right whether I was screaming downhill (literally, at times), leaning into corners or going uphill. I don’t look at a 170/153-millimeter-travel bike and think, “I’ma go climb stuff on that!” After a few thousand feet up and down, the only thing that surprises me about the HD5 is how little it can’t do.
LYDIA TANNER
Lydia Tanner’s first Bike assignment, bestowed on her as an intern by her snickering male colleagues, was to review the GoGirl, an ingenious rubber funnel that allows women to pee standing up. Having thus far contributed only her garage-organizing skills and fact-checking acumen to the world of cycling media, Lydia was thrilled to receive what was no doubt her big break. She left work with a mission: test the GoGirl in the field. Testing it in the shower, as the packaging suggested, was a clear cop out for a journalist of her (potential) caliber. So she fought rush-hour traffic from the Bike offices to the relative wilderness available off the nearby Ortega highway, in search of a private yet satisfying place to take her first standing piss. The resulting review never saw the light of day. Many years later, Lydia still regrets that she wasn’t able to share the GoGirl with the world, but she still takes reviews just as seriously. So when you read (or watch) her reviews, just imagine 19-year-old Lydia driving hours into the wilderness to test a $9 pee funnel, and know that she’s always cared way too much.
REVEL RAIL
Given halfway decent parts, it’s hard to find a mountain bike these days that really sucks—but it’s similarly hard to find one that really changes the landscape. That’s why my pick this year isn’t just an outstanding bike; it also comes from a small first-year company doing things differently. On the trail, the Revel Rail opened up more terrain than any other bike I tested, with far more travel than it feels like you’re pedaling, and a bold, bright feel on the way down. Every detail, down to the color-matched bottle cage bolts, seems lovingly chosen. But that’s just half the story—Revel bikes are only available online, and the company is taking steps to reduce its impact on the environment. While the Revel is new and small (just six people), they’re packed with bike industry talent. Just go online, select your parts from the dreamiest of dream builds, and your Revel will ship to you in a reusable Evoc case. There’s always something intangible lost when you don’t go through a shop to purchase a bike, but in this case I feel like something of that human touch is preserved—and when that bike rips as hard as this one does, it’s hard to feel like you’re making any kind of compromise.
SIMON STEWART
Moonlighting in the basement under a seedy Korean massage parlor with Gene Oberpriller and a three-legged cat named Tripod, Simon Stewart began his transition from a career in the motorcycle industry, to one in bikes. At the time, that basement housed what was one of the most comprehensive bicycle junkyards in the country, and down there, in that poorly lit, musty workshop with bikes stacked from the floor to the ceiling, was the genesis of the iconic One on One bike shop in Minneapolis. Fast-forward 20 years, throw in a decade of guiding mountain bike trips from Mexico to Canada, a tour of duty as a SRAM Technical University instructor and race technician, a coveted spot on the BC Bike Race bike patrol team and he’s still chipping away at making a living on two wheels. Once the Bible dust has settled you’ll find him in his shop in Buena Vista Colorado, Boneshaker Cycles, still working on bikes, but now pulling pints and pushing espresso too.
SANTA CRUZ TALLBOY
It’s been four years since my last Bible, and in that time we’ve seen some fairly significant changes. There are 12 gears now, fork offset has been diminishing while reach has been growing, and my personal favorite: seat tube angles have been steepening. Yes, I love steep seat tubes, watch the Roundtable videos and you’ll be sick of hearing me natter on about them. Sorry. With one exception, all my contenders were short- to mid-travel 29ers. The Norco Optic defied its travel numbers with all-mountain performance. The Orbea Occam was a polished, balanced, cornering demon. And the Rocky Mountain Slayer, the exception, because now you can ride your freeride bike uphill all day. This Bible was filled with stellar bikes. The ones listed above made my short list but out of all of them, the one I really bonded with was the Santa Cruz Tallboy. It flat-out makes me rethink that 140- to 150-millimeter 29er sweet spot, which I had long considered my ideal travel range.
