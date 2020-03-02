With spring fast approaching, it’s nearly time to start planning summer road trips and two-wheeled vacations. In a town like Park City, the mountain snowpack won’t stay around forever, and when the trails start melting out, you’d best be ready to take advantage of the good dirt before the summer dust season sets in. In this quick guide to Park City, you’ll find all the resources you need to maximize riding and minimize time searching for the best post-ride beer and burger.

Park City, which sits at 7,000-feet, lends itself to true mountain terrain, with hundreds of miles of trails starting right outside town and disappearing into the surrounding peaks. Last fall, during our 2020 Bible of Bike Tests, we were able to suss out only a fraction of what Park City has to offer in the way of trails, but here are a few of our favorites.

Photo Credit: Anthony Smith

Trails and Shops

Check out this route off Wasatch Crest, which is one of many old-school rides outside of Park City’s many bike-park-like, flow-style trail networks. With lots of descent (1,950 feet) and minimal climbing (441 feet), this shuttle-friendly trail is great for riders looking for something outside the bike park that’s still mostly in the down direction.

If you’re more into puff-and-pedal type of ride, our short-travel test loop from the Bible might suit your fancy. At 5.3 miles and netting 1,360-feet elevation change, this loop is a good afternoon jaunt, or a good intro into the Park City trails before you really dive in deep. You can also connect this route into other trails to extend the fun.