This summer’s Bible of Bike Tests is underway, and we’re staging it in our home state of California. The steep ups and twisty downs of Marin County are the perfect setting to put some brand new short-travel shredders through their paces, and what a crop we have… But it’s only day two and we’re already out of La Croix. The struggle is real. We’re hard at work testing bikes, slinging cameras and mining more bubbly, in order to give you the best sense possible of which of our six bikes will make short-travel more fun. In the meantime, here’s a look at some of the action from Day 1 of the 2020 Bible of Bike Tests: Marin County.

