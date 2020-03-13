When testing long-travel bikes at the Bible of Bike Tests, we’re sometimes guilty of phoning it in on the uphills. Whether that means just picking the smoothest, shortest fire road climb or, god forbid, shuttling, it’s always been done for the greater good, not out of laziness. It’s a way to maximize our time on the downhills. After all, the downhill is why you’d buy a long-travel bike in the first place. So we’ll usually skew our data-collection efforts to favor the descents. But we found something interesting on our Park City long-travel test loop. Even though the descents we chose were in the generously lift-accessed Deer Valley Resort, there were some surprisingly pleasant uphills available for reaching them. Which is a good thing, because our mid-October timing put us in Deer Valley just days after those lifts closed.

Hop onboard for a lap with Gear Editor Travis Engel and Photo & Video Editor Satchel Cronk to get a sense of what the test bikes went through. Travis is riding the Specialized Enduro and Satchel is riding the Yeti SB165.

Distance: 5.6 miles

Elevation gain/loss: 1,440 feet

Gap to Deer Crest, Pipeline, Deer Crest, NCS, Devo, Old-Skool, Pointy Rocks

The Ride

Going Up

We started in the parking lot at the base of Deer Valley Resort and pedaled over to the entrance to the St. Regis hotel. You switchback up a few access trails, starting with Finns, then Gap to Deer Crest. Each are generously benched-in traverses that, provided you’ve acclimated a bit, are a great warm-up. Then, it starts to feel a little more wooded and singletrack-y when you get onto Pipeline. Still, it’s a smooth, friendly, usually mellow grade that you can settle into. A little past a third of the way up to a mid-mountain area called Silver Lake, you connect up with Deer Crest proper, and things open up a little more. You might even get the satisfaction of looking down on places that, just fifteen minutes earlier, you’d been looking up at.