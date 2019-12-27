After a lap on Yeti’s SB165, we all seemed to have the same confused shit-eating grin on our faces. It’s hard not to smile when you’re descending on a bike like the SB165, but we couldn’t help but wonder how a bike like this, from a company like Yeti, came to be. Yeti’s race pedigree is uncharacteristically muted on the 165, and among all the bikes we tested at this year’s Bible, it stood out for its decidedly defiant personality—big travel, little wheels, coil sprung, all that good stuff. It was unapologetic in its intention, and it left our testers asking: Is freeride back?

Perhaps that question is a bit misleading because the climbing characteristics of the Yeti were surprisingly lively; not what you’d expect from its lift-line silhouette. With the climb switch engaged on the DHX2 shock, the unique combo of the Switch Infinity link, the supple top end of the coil and the category-leading 77-degree seat tube angle actually made this bike a very capable and even enjoyable climber. It sat high in the travel and had no problem attacking steep, rough terrain without wallowing when we mashed on the pedals. Beyond the prescribed laps on our long-travel test loop, some of us were able to take the SB165 on a few longer rides on the trails surrounding Park City, and it really surprised us with its performance as an all-mountain machine.

Now, that’s not to say that the SB165 doesn’t descend exactly how you expect it to when you first lay eyes on it. That’s perhaps where our confusion came from—bikes that climb like the 165 typically don’t descend like the 165. It was hard to find the limits of the suspension, and truthfully, I don’t think we really came close. Maybe this bike is calling for riders with way deeper skillsets than us, but that being said, it certainly didn’t make us feel unwelcome. It felt like a bike that was >begging to be pushed, and it invited progression, at any level, even ours.