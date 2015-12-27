We did agree with Simon’s criticism of the seat tube angle being too slack (It’s strange to live in a world where a 75-degree seat angle could be considered slack). I wasn’t bothered by it, but then again, none of us could come up with a reason why it shouldn’t be a degree steeper. Other than that, two of three testers were quite impressed with and surprised by the new Top Fuel.

I’d like to leave you with a little story. When I worked as a mechanic on a World Cup XC team, I had a racer once demand I take the sealant out of his tires to save weight on race day. At the start line he asked me to confirm I’d done so, and I assured him I had (I hadn’t). He went on the win the race—after puncturing his too-light tire and the sealant I didn’t take out saved him a pit stop that would have cost him the lead.

So, when looking at the Top Fuel, don’t listen to the trolls on the internet telling you it’s too heavy. Those are the same people who’d take sealant out of their tires to save weight. Instead, get this bike, rip their silky-smooth legs off, and have a whole mess of fun doing it.

Q&A with Travis Ott, mountain bike brand manager at Trek

Trek made some serious changes to the Top Fuel. Can you tell us a little bit about how the redesign went and what motivated these changes?

When we took a step back, we saw a couple things that influenced our bike lineup. If you imagine a company’s offering on a spectrum, we were adjusting things along that spectrum so as not to too closely overlap bikes. We had the Fuel EX moving squarely into a trail bike offering with 130/140 travel. Then we also had our new lightweight 60/100 XC race Supercaliber. Meanwhile, there was a growing rider group who wanted lightweight yet capable bikes that sat at the intersection of trail and cross-country. That’s where we moved Top Fuel to sit right between the Supercaliber and Fuel EX. Everything aligned to push Top Fuel into this marathon/light trail category.