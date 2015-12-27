When the new beefed-up Top Fuel came out in mid-2019, prior to Trek launching its mysteriously cloaked World Cup XC bike, the Supercaliber, people went ape shit. The Top Fuel had long been Trek’s fastest, leanest, most torturous cross-country racer, and all of a sudden it had more travel, came with a full-length dropper, and to the chagrin of every gram-counting troll on the internet, was slightly heavier. When they saw that the updated rocket ship had 115 millimeters of rear-wheel travel, 120 up front, and that a size large Top Fuel 9.9 weighed under 25 pounds, they flipped their dressing-on-the-side lids.
What they hadn’t done prior to shooting their Strava-stalking mouths off was ride the bike. If they’d done so, they would have realized that this sub-25- pound “boat anchor” is fast as hell. More importantly, it’s damn fun, and it’s vastly more versatile than the XC alien bikes World Cuppers are riding, without giving up the exhilarating quickness that’s so intoxicating about XC bikes. And, while racing is meant to be hard, painful and uncomfortable, not all mountain bike rides are supposed to be. This new breed of cross-country bikes, and this new Top Fuel in particular, makes some of us nostalgic about the days when every mountain bike was a cross- country race bike, before XC bikes became so purpose-built for speed that all the fun was sucked out of them. This bike is purpose-built for both. In one tester’s opinion (mine), it’s precisely what cross-country racing needs. Bikes like the Supercaliber should be for winning World Cup races only. Meaning they should only be available to people who’ve made it onto World Cup teams. Meaning they shouldn’t be available to over-entitled semi-pros just so they can beg their local shop for a discount on one.
The Top Fuel is a reminder that riding bikes is supposed to be fun. It’s also become increasingly necessary in the lineup in order to fill the gap that the Great Trail Bike Endurofying era has created. Mike Ferrentino and I agree that it’s a superb trail bike for many areas of the country and for certain types of riders. Even where I live in Bellingham, Washington, a place known for its steep-and-deep loamers, there’s plenty of terrain that with the right pilot, no other bike on earth would be quicker. In Park City, we had no problem finding trails that the Top Fuel absolutely lit up. Mike was nearly 10 minutes faster riding the Top Fuel on the climbing portion of our test loop than he was on his second-quickest lap. Granted, this was the only XC bike at Bible, but that just highlights the gap between what trail bikes have become, and what XC bikes are transforming into.
Simon Stewart, a dyed-in-the-wool trail bike guy, was not impressed with the Top Fuel. The suspension was too harsh, head angle too steep, bike too twitchy for his delicate sensibilities. He felt that the trail bikes he was testing had better rear-wheel traction on climbs, requiring less body English to keep calm, and descending the Top Fuel sketched him out. To Mike and I, that was just confirmation that Trek didn’t go too far in trailifying the Top Fuel. It’ll still scare non-XC riders. That’s a good metric, right? It terrified me at first, but after some getting used to, it became a thoroughly enjoyable bike to ride.
We did agree with Simon’s criticism of the seat tube angle being too slack (It’s strange to live in a world where a 75-degree seat angle could be considered slack). I wasn’t bothered by it, but then again, none of us could come up with a reason why it shouldn’t be a degree steeper. Other than that, two of three testers were quite impressed with and surprised by the new Top Fuel.
I’d like to leave you with a little story. When I worked as a mechanic on a World Cup XC team, I had a racer once demand I take the sealant out of his tires to save weight on race day. At the start line he asked me to confirm I’d done so, and I assured him I had (I hadn’t). He went on the win the race—after puncturing his too-light tire and the sealant I didn’t take out saved him a pit stop that would have cost him the lead.
So, when looking at the Top Fuel, don’t listen to the trolls on the internet telling you it’s too heavy. Those are the same people who’d take sealant out of their tires to save weight. Instead, get this bike, rip their silky-smooth legs off, and have a whole mess of fun doing it.
Q&A with Travis Ott, mountain bike brand manager at Trek
Trek made some serious changes to the Top Fuel. Can you tell us a little bit about how the redesign went and what motivated these changes?
When we took a step back, we saw a couple things that influenced our bike lineup. If you imagine a company’s offering on a spectrum, we were adjusting things along that spectrum so as not to too closely overlap bikes. We had the Fuel EX moving squarely into a trail bike offering with 130/140 travel. Then we also had our new lightweight 60/100 XC race Supercaliber. Meanwhile, there was a growing rider group who wanted lightweight yet capable bikes that sat at the intersection of trail and cross-country. That’s where we moved Top Fuel to sit right between the Supercaliber and Fuel EX. Everything aligned to push Top Fuel into this marathon/light trail category.
We know weight isn’t everything. It’s why we don’t focus a ton of attention on it. But when it comes to racing, weight is a factor. This bike comes with a full length dropper and 2.4-inch tires, and weighs in at under 25-pounds. We think that’s pretty awesome but had a bunch of people comment on our first ride impressions article that it’s way too heavy. So, let’s get right down to it and talk about just the frame and shock. What is the weight difference between the previous Top Fuel frame and the new one, size for size? What’s the lightest complete Top Fuel y’all have built or heard of someone building?
For people who want lightweight full suspension with a racy feel, they should consider the new Supercaliber. It’s a damn rocket. If you all 115mm of rear travel, the new Top Fuel is only slightly heavier than the old.
Old : 2.09kg/4.6lbs
New : 2.15kg/4.74lbs
That’s a carbon MED frame.
Most of the additional complete bike weight is coming from tires and dropper. If you want to build out the lightweight marathon bike with skinnier tires and rigid post, you can get that complete bike weight down.
Bear with us on this one, it’s a bit wordy: So, the Supercaliber looks really cool, we definitely want to ride one. But, with just 60 millimeters of travel, it’s sort of in soft tail land, right? Something totally new and cool, but sort of between hardtail and full suspension, yea? If we are to believe the internet trolls and weight weenies that the Top Fuel is indeed too much bike for elite cross country, but courses are getting more technical instead of less, does trailifying the Top Fuel and replacing it with something that’s even more hard core expose a gap in the XC lineup. Perhaps this is a more straightforward way of asking the question: Are fans of the former Top Fuel bummed or stoked right now?
That was a very apologetic question. You need not be so gentle. Short answer, if you like riding bikes, you’re stoked. The Trek lineup is full with compelling bikes at every point without any gaping holes for riders to feel left out.
Cross-country racers are excited that they now have a magical new ‘tweener bike that is definitely not a softtail. (Don’t you dare pollute this bike with that association. This bike is not a softtail.) Once you get on that bike, you’ll quickly realize the 60mm or rear travel is not limiting the speed junkies. The geo is XC-progressive with a long for XC reach and slack for XC headtube.
Meanwhile, the new Top Fuel is serving that marathon, light trail rider with something more capable for those looking to conquer technical XC.
For what it’s worth, we were expecting our Top Fuel customer base to change slightly. Some of the old Top Fuel customers are shopping for a new Supercaliber, meanwhile some are sticking with the new Top Fuel and excited by the additional travel, new geometry, bigger tires, dropper and wider bars. In addition, some old Fuel EX customers are gravitating to the new Top Fuel, because the new Fuel EX just seems like too much bike. It’s an exciting time to be a rider. Lots of new offerings out there with even more tailored choices to your riding style.
