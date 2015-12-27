We must be getting spoiled. For some of our testers, the most specific criticism they could muster was that the geometry is not as aggressive as some of the competition. Namely, one particularly femurish tester felt that, having grown used to 77-degree seat angles, pushing a 75-degree seat angle uphill feels sluggish. That observation aside, this is a very well-balanced bike. The suspension works exceptionally well, and the Fuel EX has a feathery-light steering effort at low speed while still remaining admirably stable when bombing down fast, loose, rough terrain. It is far more at ease in tight terrain than most of its contemporaries, efficient enough to be a no-brainer for chewing out big miles, and at the same time is burly enough to handle being thrown into the steep and deep without reservation. The neutrality of steering was a breath of fresh air compared to some of the other bikes on test here that really had to be muscled into turns at anything less than the speed of sound.



The flies in the ointment were few: The Shimano SLX brakes and RT66 rotors didn’t inspire awe. And every single one of us wanted to take the frustratingly slow Bontrager seatpost and throw it far, far away. The brakes could easily be improved with better rotors. And there are a gajillion seatposts out there that do a better job of going up and down.

At heart, the Fuel EX is a broadly capable beast, with a range and an adaptability to handle a wide variety of terrain with enviable competence. It’s not an XC bike, and it’s not whatever the fat end of all-mountain/enduro is being called these days, but it is more comfortable in either of those realms than an XC bike would be in a bike park, or an enduro bike would be in an XC race. It’s a journeyman’s mountain bike, a tool that disappears underneath you and just gets the job done, regardless of where or how you are riding. No muss, no fuss.