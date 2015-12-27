At first glance, Orbea’s Occam looks like a derivative portmanteau of other bikes. The rear triangle could easily be confused for a Trek ABP, or a Weagle Split Pivot. The asymmetrical shock mount and frame strut invites comparison to Specialized’s Stumpjumper. But make no mistake; the Occam is very much its own bike, a mid-travel badass with superb suspension kinematics, progressive geometry, and in the case of our test bike, a top-shelf component selection that puts it at the ‘very expensive’ end of the spectrum.
About that spec. XTR is investment-level componentry, and the Occam M-LTD sports the shifters, derailleur, cassette, chain and brakes from Shimano’s highest-end parts. Wheels are DT Swiss XMC 1200, featuring 30-millimeter-internal-width carbon hoops, DT 240 hubs and a feathery 1,530-gram combined weight. The suspension utilizes the best of the Fox line—a DPX2 Factory rear shock and 150-millimeter 36 Float Factory Grip2 fork. As a result, the pricetag on this bike is a hefty $8,000, which, in this instance, is a very good value. Bear with us here.
As a customer, you can choose the length of the Crankbrothers Highline dropper post, you can select between Maxxis High Roller/Rekon tires or Minion DHF/DHR rubber, you can opt for a Fizik Taiga saddle or upcharge to a Selle Italia X-LR Ti Flow, and you can further bling up the front end with a Kabolt axle. All of these components except the seatpost will bump the price up in $50-60 increments. But even if you were to select them all, you would still spend over a thou- sand dollars less than you would on any similarly spec’d, similarly constructed, similarly targeted competition.
Questionable value justifications aside, the Occam is a noteworthy bike however it is dressed. A 140-millimeter-rear-travel big-wheel bike that scoots uphill with a lot more ease than most bikes in this arena, it makes absolute mincemeat of longer-travel bikes when fighting up the climbs. It’s one of the most climb-happy, pedal-friendly bikes we’ve slung a leg over in this segment of the market. Chalk that up to a mighty-steep 76.5-degree seat angle, those sweet wheels, and suspension that provides excellent pedal sup- port when mashing. However, it’s also a damn fun bike to throw downhill. The 1,224-millimeter wheelbase and 65.5-degree head angle on our size large test bike, combined with a stout frame and suspension that tended toward firm instead of buttery, delivered a ride that was balanced, planted and fun—not quite as plush as the similar travel Santa Cruz Hightower but snappier, and far more playful than the longer-travel barges that are defining the 150-millimeter-and-up end of the 29er market. The rear suspension is supportive and capable, with a good range of tune-ability, but it is definitely more sports car than Cadillac in its behavior. The fork is just lovely.
Occam buyers can choose to down-spec the fork to a 140-millimeter-travel Fox 34. Doing so would steepen the head and seat angles by half a degree, and would change the intent of the bike into something more commonly associated with all-round trail bikes. As it sits with the 36 up front, the Occam occupies a some- what-unique landscape between the currently accepted trail bike norm and the increasingly aggressive longer-travel segment of the market. It can hang with the long-travel bikes almost everywhere, but sacrifices some plush along the way and is more nervous at full-on warp speed. In return, the Occam offers far livelier manners across the board, superb pedaling and climbing behavior, and is still meaty enough to get rowdy almost everywhere that the bigger bikes like to play. As a bike for long backcountry rides in big terrain, or one that might need to handle anything from twisty mellow singletrack to high-speed alpine rock gardens to jump sessions, it’s a very worthy choice. And if the XTR-level price tag chokes you out, the Occam M-30 starts at $4,000, and can be ordered with the exact same suspension as the flagship M-LTD for a hair under $4,750.
Check out the rest of the Short Travel 29 class
Q&A with Jordan Hukee, creative director at Orbea
The Occam’s climbing and pedaling performance was impressive, but some of our testers felt that it surrendered some Cadliiac-plushness in the suspension compared to similar competition. Others felt this was a fair compromise since the bike offers such precise trail feel. Was this an intentional choice on Orbea’s part, to prioritize sharpness over plush?
The suspension kinematic is intended to be pedaled on really long rides. We didn’t want to design a gravity-oriented “mini Rallon” and sacrifice too much climbing prowess, so we increased anti-squat a bit over our longer-travel bike and steepened the seat angle to keep the rider in a good pedaling position. The Occam suspension is pretty progressive to keep riders a bit higher in the travel since 140mm can run out quickly in the terrain we anticipate people will be riding. But for riders who want to run more sag for a plusher feel, we include larger volume spacers with the parts kit so riders can tune the shock – if they prefer running more like 30% sag it should help control bottom-out.
The suspension design has some distinct similarities to Trek’s ABP, or to a Weagle Split Pivot design. What differentiates the Occam from the competition?
APB and Split Pivot both use a concentric rear pivot but the designs also describe an instant center created by the linkage, or in Trek’s case, a floating lower shock mount. We use a concentric design to improve braking performance and create a simpler, stiffer rear triangle. We’re pretty stoked on the tool-free derailleur hanger removal that this latest generation incorporates.
The Rallon is is a 160mm travel rig, and the Oiz offers 100mm. In terms of travel and intent, the Occam seems much more like a short travel Rallon than it does a long travel Oiz. Is there room, or are there plans, for another model between the Occam and the Oiz? Or is the Occam capable enough in Orbea’s eyes to fill that gap just the way it is?
The Oiz is available in two flavors due to metric shocks offering multiple strokes in the same shock lengths… without changing frame geometry of the Oiz we have a 100mm XC and a 120mm TR version… the TR is equipped with a step cast Fox 34, the taller 120mm fork slackens the bike by a degree to just under 68º. This is quite similar to the old Occam TR, so the new Occam moved to 140mm as Rallon went to 160mm. So Oiz is handling 100mm and 120mm duties, Occam slots in at 140mm with either a 140mm Fox 34 or 150mm Fox 36, and Rallon delivers 160mm rear with 170mm Fox 36 up front.
The Park City Bible is Here
It's time to binge
Bible Review: Yeti SB165 T2 Turq
Long live freeride
The 2020 Bible of Bike Tests is Coming
25 modern bikes tested in Park City, Utah
Bible Tester Favorites: Everything else
The best of the rest
Sound off in the comments below!