The Norco Sight has historically been an even-handed trail bike, sitting somewhere in the middle of the spectrum between endurance and enduro. The 2020 iteration makes some strides toward the latter end, with 20 millimeters more front and rear travel and a longer, slacker frame. These changes make for an entirely different demeanor than the previous version; it’s more composed in more terrain, but sacrifices some quickness on climbs.

To create the new Sight, Norco modernized geometry with, you guessed it, a slacker head tube, steeper seat tube and longer wheelbase. It continues Norco’s use of size-specific frame construction, which includes unique tube diameters and rear triangles across the size range (S-XL). Norco also created an extensive setup guide to match your tune to your weight, experience and riding style, and each frame size gets an appropriate-length dropper (200 millimeters in the XL) along with room for a water bottle.

Norco offers two different builds in the carbon sight and three in aluminum, each also available in a women’s version. But if the off-the-shelf options don’t do it for you, Norco’s Build Your Ride service might. Freely mix and match frame material, suspension choice and component spec. Add to cart, click to confirm, and the bike gets delivered to your local Norco dealer, who gets a healthy cut of cheddar. But it comes at a premium—$5,200 for the XT/SLX and Fox Performance kit on the stock C2 is a better value than our SRAM-only, custom test bike.

The Sight is available in both 27.5- and 29- inch wheel sizes, with clearance for 2.6-inch tires on both. We noted that the frame came with a few nice protective touches, like clear stickers in high-rub areas, a nice beefy rubber guard on the chainstay, a truck-bed pad protector and a downtube protector. Our bike also had SRAM Code brakes and burlier tire casings, which reinforce the Sight’s gravity inclinations.