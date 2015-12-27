If we had to pick one word to describe Knolly’s fresh new 2020 Warden, it would be balanced, and not just because both wheels have an equal 160 millimeters of travel. It isn’t a word we’ve used much when talking about bikes with a cockpit as long as the Warden, but the 500-millimeter reach didn’t make it feel sled-like and uncontrollable like we’ve experienced with other reachy rigs. As a matter of fact, the Warden felt especially mild-mannered and easy to get along with. None of us needed much of a learning curve to get up to speed on the thing.

The almost 77-degree seat tube angle definitely helped keep the bike from feeling massive when seated. But that doesn’t fully explain why it didn’t feel crazy long when out of the saddle. We think that the small wheels’ inherent ability to increase maneuverability helped the bike feel shorter than the number would suggest, as did the not-too-slack head angle. We mostly rode the Warden in its slack position, which generates a 64.75-degree head angle. In the steep setting, it goes up three quarters of a degree to 65.5, making the Warden dip its 160-millimeter-travel toes into trail-bike territory. We’re guessing that most people looking at buying a Knolly will stick it in slack and leave it there, but having the option to give the Warden a split personality is a benefit.

Between the steep seat angle and Knolly’s always-efficient Four-by-Four suspension design, the Warden climbs far better than the burly-looking bike appears that it would. Our test loop consisted of a 3-and-a-half mile, 1,100-foot mostly smooth singletrack climb that allowed us to really settle into a rhythm. It’s the type of climb that’s long enough and smooth enough that it’s almost always worth it to reach down to the shock and flip the heavy-hardtail lever. But while we’re testing bikes, we always want to see how they perform when open. Out of all the bikes in the long-travel category, the Warden was easily one of the most composed at pedaling, to the point where using the lockout lever didn’t make the bike feel a hell of a lot faster. And when we’d get to a technical section of the climb, the bike would already be open and ready to track the trail. If you’re pedaling squares or pinning it out of the saddle you can definitely get the thing to bob, but that’s true for most bikes. Overall, the Knolly’s suspension platform feels like one of the most advanced ones out there.