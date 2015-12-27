If we had to pick one word to describe Knolly’s fresh new 2020 Warden, it would be balanced, and not just because both wheels have an equal 160 millimeters of travel. It isn’t a word we’ve used much when talking about bikes with a cockpit as long as the Warden, but the 500-millimeter reach didn’t make it feel sled-like and uncontrollable like we’ve experienced with other reachy rigs. As a matter of fact, the Warden felt especially mild-mannered and easy to get along with. None of us needed much of a learning curve to get up to speed on the thing.
The almost 77-degree seat tube angle definitely helped keep the bike from feeling massive when seated. But that doesn’t fully explain why it didn’t feel crazy long when out of the saddle. We think that the small wheels’ inherent ability to increase maneuverability helped the bike feel shorter than the number would suggest, as did the not-too-slack head angle. We mostly rode the Warden in its slack position, which generates a 64.75-degree head angle. In the steep setting, it goes up three quarters of a degree to 65.5, making the Warden dip its 160-millimeter-travel toes into trail-bike territory. We’re guessing that most people looking at buying a Knolly will stick it in slack and leave it there, but having the option to give the Warden a split personality is a benefit.
Between the steep seat angle and Knolly’s always-efficient Four-by-Four suspension design, the Warden climbs far better than the burly-looking bike appears that it would. Our test loop consisted of a 3-and-a-half mile, 1,100-foot mostly smooth singletrack climb that allowed us to really settle into a rhythm. It’s the type of climb that’s long enough and smooth enough that it’s almost always worth it to reach down to the shock and flip the heavy-hardtail lever. But while we’re testing bikes, we always want to see how they perform when open. Out of all the bikes in the long-travel category, the Warden was easily one of the most composed at pedaling, to the point where using the lockout lever didn’t make the bike feel a hell of a lot faster. And when we’d get to a technical section of the climb, the bike would already be open and ready to track the trail. If you’re pedaling squares or pinning it out of the saddle you can definitely get the thing to bob, but that’s true for most bikes. Overall, the Knolly’s suspension platform feels like one of the most advanced ones out there.
And not just because it makes Knolly’s bikes climb well. Every tester was impressed with how controlled and balanced the Warden was on the rowdiest sections of the descent. There’s that word again. Balanced. A lot of it comes down to the bike’s geometry. The long reach, moderate head angle, short chainstays and low-ish bottom bracket all contribute, but it’s the suspension that pulls it all together. It has the magic mix of sensitivity and support all the way through the travel that is simply not achieved on most bikes. Anytime we needed to get the bike off the ground, there was always something to push off to get the pop we needed. It’s lively and light-footed in that way. But throw it into a rock garden and it’ll track like a bike with 160 millimeters of travel should.
We used to have to explain why Knolly’s bikes looked so odd. It often took some convincing for people to see that the performance and build quality of Knolly bikes makes the awkward aesthetic worth it. But the new Warden is considerably more pleasing to the eye. The suspension linkage has been pared down a bit and tweaked so that it disappears more and flows nicely with the lines of the bike. It’s still a unique-looking bike, and it still fell victim to funny looks, but we agreed that the new design is a huge improvement.
Some of the benefits built into the Warden include an open front triangle for a bottle or frame bag, a straight seat tube that’ll fit long droppers, titanium pivot hardware, angular contacting bearings and an overall impressive level of detail and craftsmanship. And, if you’re a small-wheel/big-travel purist, Knolly is the brand for you. They offer not one, or two, but three long-travel 27.5-inch-wheeled bikes ranging from the 160-millimeter Warden to the 175-millimeter Delirium. Long live 27.5.
Q&A with Noel Buckley, founder and owner of Knolly Bicycles
Not that we want to mess with a good thing, but since coil shocks are seeing a bit of a reemergence, we have to ask: How does the new Warden handle a coil? Recommended, recommended with a progressive spring, or just don’t go there?
ABSOLUTELY RECOMMENDED!!!!!! One of the beauties of Four by 4 is the fact that we can individually tune the frame’s shock progression independently of any other rear suspension performance characteristic. Our suspension curves just aren’t progressive overall, but they are always continually progressive. There is nothing weird going on in the suspension curve that negatively affects the shock’s performance, and this is a major reason why our bikes have such a great reputation for feeling natural and having that “bottomless travel” feel. Our bikes are highly compatible with all shock platforms because of this. Modern high end coil shocks are pretty good at handling bottom-out situations internally: it’s when the suspension kinematics let the shock down (regression, 3rd order curves, extreme rates of change, etc…) that it becomes a problem. This can be especially true with twin tube shocks since often there isn’t a lot of displaced oil to help with bottom out resistance. The Warden easily has the required progression to work exceptionally well with any modern air or coil shock!
Knolly is best known for making world class aluminum frames, but you’ve been known to mess around with carbon as well—on the previous version of this bike, in fact. Any chance we’ll be seeing another Carbon Warden in the future?
Thank you for your compliment on our aluminum frames – we work really hard to ensure the quality and engineering of all our products is second to none!
When we moved the original Warden alloy into a carbon frame, some of our goals were to achieve industry-leading quality and reliability: Warden Carbon customers have noticed that we’re one of only a few companies not afraid to clear coat our frames and show the base materials under the paint. It didn’t happen instantly, but we feel that we arrived at those quality and reliability levels throughout the life of that product. Now we have a pretty solid idea of what it takes to get there and – like everything else – it’s not easy or cheap. But it can be done!
That being said, we’re in the middle of releasing our next generation of product, all of which will be in high end aluminum to begin with. This started with the Fugitive in late 2018: the new Warden is the next in the lineup. We have a bit more work to do in alloy before we start looking to produce in carbon again. But it will happen; just not in the immediate future apart from our high end carbon gravel forks that we’re producing for our Cache titanium and steel frames.
Is it possible to turn a Warden into a Warden LT or vice versa, just by swapping some Four by 4 links? Do you always have to swap shocks? It looks like the eye to eye is the same, but the LT has 2.5 more millimeters of stroke. What do you get if you swap links but not shocks? Maybe the better question is, what don’t you get?
You can’t actually swap links in the Warden: we vary the shock stroke slightly to achieve the two travel settings. We feel that this is a more of a fine tuning solution whereas having different linkages often leads to changes that are drastic and one setting being compromised. The frame’s kinematics are designed so that appropriate progression (and hence sensitivity and bottom out resistance) are maximized for each stroke length while still feeling natural. Of course, we match forks and components as well for each application. It’s crazy to think that we could split the product performance that finely, but when you think about fork travel (ie. 160mm vs. 170mm) it actually totally makes sense. Our customers are in general quite educated and many know exactly what front and rear travel values they want: for those that don’t, we’re really good at helping them figure this out. This way the customer can order the bike to exactly their desired spec. This also allows customers to have multiple setups on the same frame: i.e. a 160mm travel Warden with an air shock for general duty use and then a 168mm with a coil shock for bike park or free ride use.
