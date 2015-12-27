We learned last year that the 27.5-inch GT Force is an enduro race bike that is best to be ridden like an enduro race bike. Set its suspension up for merciless bashing, and the whole package comes together quite nicely. On the other hand, set it up for leisurely ground-hugging, and it tends to fall through its travel. We learned something similar this year about the Force 29, but we also learned it’s not simply a bigger-wheeled Force 27.5. GT appears to have had different intentions for this bike.
Most brands take an apologetic approach when designing the 29-inch version of an exist- ing 27.5-inch bike. Shorten the travel, steepen the head angle, tighten up the cockpit. Mitigate the sensation that you’re on bigger wheels. But sometimes that bigger-wheel sensation is the whole reason you buy bigger wheels. That’s why the new Force 29 leaned into it. It’s got the same 150 millimeters of rear travel as the Force 27.5, but bumped the front travel from 160 up to 170 and nudged the head angle from 65 down to 64.6. The reach grew by 5 millimeters and the chainstays grew by 7. It is quite un-apologetic.
It’s also unapologetic about its weight. May- be GT is unsure if this whole long-travel-29er thing will ever catch on, but there is no carbon Force 29 at the moment. A surprise, given that the carbon Force 27.5 is such a remarkable value. Still, the to-the-nines spec of the aluminum Force 29 Pro is pretty impressive for $4,700. It does have two unexplained black eyes, though. The frustratingly slow KS LEV Si dropper tops out at 150 millimeters on large and XL sizes and 125 on small and medium. And the SRAM G2 RS brakes are underpowered for a bike like this.
By “a bike like this,” we mean a bike that, no matter how you choose to set it up, is meant for the rough, straight and steep if not a whole lot else. In addition to being a bit squatty on the climbs, it’s not the kind of bike that defies its category like the Commencal Meta AM 29 or the Ripmo AF, both heavy aluminum long-travel 29ers. They have a lighter-under foot feel that makes them more trail-ready or even playful. But the Force 29’s relatively moderate 150 millimeters felt uncharacteristically plush. Fortunately, much of our test course played rather well with that kind of setup. There were a few delightful chutes that were veritable fruit baskets of apple- and cantaloupe-sized rocks. The key is to float through them. You will not have traction. You will not slap berms. You will simply charge, and the Force 29 enjoyed those moments. Paired with the 170-millimeter fork and relatively heavy weight, it was nice and planted once you got it into its travel.
In contrast, if we chose a tune that was supportive enough to go huck ourselves, the bike would ride high in its travel, and even bashing felt a tad awkward. Our consensus was that if you wanted a more responsive ride, you would do well with a rear shock that naturally lent itself to a poppier, lighter feel. Something that would let out the kid trapped inside the long, burly chassis. Something like a Float DPX2, which happens to be how the Elite and Expert Force 29s are spec’d. And the rest of those bikes’ builds aren’t bad. The $3,700 Expert still gets you a Fox 36 and an Eagle-range 10-50 GX cassette. The Elite gets you a Marzocchi Z1 (which is essentially a basic Fox 36) with an NX/SX drivetrain for $2,750. That’s a stone’s throw from the impressively versatile Ripmo AF, but versatility isn’t every long-travel 29er’s bag. Again, the Force 29 makes no apologies.
This is a bike of simple tastes. And that’s why it’s pretty cool that it offers such rad options at its lower price points. It’s not meant for snobs or nerds. It’s meant for rocks.
Q&A with Sofia Whitcombe, Senior Public Relations Manager at GT
The 29-inch Force runs the same frame travel, more fork travel and a slacker head angle than the Force 27.5. This goes against the approach taken by some other brands who reign in the numbers on their 29-inch bikes to sit just behind those of their 27.5. What was GT’s thought process behind this approach to the Force 29?
The goal was to make a 29er variant of the 27.5 Force (travel, geometry, kinematic). Throughout the development process in addition to in-house testing, rider feedback, and some round table discussions we shifted the objective to put the most fun-inducing bike under our riders. From there we decided to up the fork travel (160mm to 170mm) in addition to adjusting the geometry ever so slightly. As we all know, point of a bike ride is well, the ride! Keeping this alloy-equipped meant delivering uncompromised performance at more accessible price points to riders worldwide.
Not including Martin Maes’ mixed-wheel Force 27.5**, what’s the split between the 27.5 and 29-inch Forces among GT’s enduro racers?
The answer is really “TBD” as we head into next season. Force 29 wasn’t released until later in this race year so having our team of athletes try and acclimate themselves to an entirely new bike while competing at the highest level wasn’t the largest priority.
With so many brands building their flagship enduro race bikes around 29-inch wheels, it was a surprise to see the Force 29 in aluminum only, especially given its theoretically faster geo and stats. At least for now, is the 27.5-inch Force still a favorite child in the lineup?
True, however we really don’t see this as this sort of flagship “Enduro” bike. This is a bike for everyone, whether it is a day at the local trail center, bike park, or race start. The Force 29 is a do-it-all kind of bike for all kinds of riders. Yes it has long travel, but it’s the rider who determines where the bike will take them.
We were also surprised not to see Code brakes. Last year’s Force 27.5 drew criticism for running Guide brakes, and not only from Bike Mag. This bike gets bigger wheels and more travel but didn’t make the move to Codes. What keeps you drawn to SRAM’s trail-oriented offering on what is a pretty burly enduro bike?
This is a good question. Codes are a great brake, and would be a great choice for riders on the Force 29. But we felt during ride testing that G2 RSC had ample power and the contact point adjustability was really a nice added benefit. Ultimately it adds a level of adjustability/tuneability for the rider allowing for a more controlled braking performance during the ride.
