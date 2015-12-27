Somewhere in a faraway place, there’s a room full of marketing people burning the candle at both ends coming up with new ways to slice and dice the simple act of riding bikes. From the folks who brought us ‘all-mountain‘ versus ‘trail’ and ‘enduro’, we now have ‘down-country’ to finally describe that activity where we have fun riding bikes on trails that go up, down, and around (apparently ‘mountain biking’ was already taken).

Well, if ‘down-country’ is a thing now, then the Fezzari Signal Peak is doing that thing really frickin’ well. What’s more, it’s doing it well at a pricepoint that appeals to those of us without trust funds or who decided writing about bikes was a solid career choice.

For the most part, the numbers on the Signal Peak scream, “Get me a heart rate monitor and a race plate, STAT!” At a time when even cross-country bikes are getting slacker, the 68-degree head tube angle seems comparatively steep. Combine that with a modern 75-degree seat tube angle, 29-inch wheels and 120 millimeters of front-and-rear travel, and you’ve got a bike that’s ready, willing and oddly excited to crank out climbs. The seat angle moves the rider’s weight forward during seated climbs, keeping the front wheel pinned to the ground. The quick handling at slow speeds and lack of front-wheel wanderlust made the Signal Peak shine on steep inclines, whether they were loose and rocky or carpeted with roots.

When we found our way to fast descents and fun little nasty bits of trail, the bike felt slacker and more aggressive than its numbers would suggest. The result is a work-hard-play-hard mentality. Overall, the testers felt like there were a few bonus millimeters hidden in the rear travel, making for a supple mid-stroke while absorbing hits and poorly thought-out line choices.