Somewhere in a faraway place, there’s a room full of marketing people burning the candle at both ends coming up with new ways to slice and dice the simple act of riding bikes. From the folks who brought us ‘all-mountain‘ versus ‘trail’ and ‘enduro’, we now have ‘down-country’ to finally describe that activity where we have fun riding bikes on trails that go up, down, and around (apparently ‘mountain biking’ was already taken).
Well, if ‘down-country’ is a thing now, then the Fezzari Signal Peak is doing that thing really frickin’ well. What’s more, it’s doing it well at a pricepoint that appeals to those of us without trust funds or who decided writing about bikes was a solid career choice.
For the most part, the numbers on the Signal Peak scream, “Get me a heart rate monitor and a race plate, STAT!” At a time when even cross-country bikes are getting slacker, the 68-degree head tube angle seems comparatively steep. Combine that with a modern 75-degree seat tube angle, 29-inch wheels and 120 millimeters of front-and-rear travel, and you’ve got a bike that’s ready, willing and oddly excited to crank out climbs. The seat angle moves the rider’s weight forward during seated climbs, keeping the front wheel pinned to the ground. The quick handling at slow speeds and lack of front-wheel wanderlust made the Signal Peak shine on steep inclines, whether they were loose and rocky or carpeted with roots.
When we found our way to fast descents and fun little nasty bits of trail, the bike felt slacker and more aggressive than its numbers would suggest. The result is a work-hard-play-hard mentality. Overall, the testers felt like there were a few bonus millimeters hidden in the rear travel, making for a supple mid-stroke while absorbing hits and poorly thought-out line choices.
The Signal Peak’s Horst-style ‘Tetra Link’ suspension relies on a relatively progressive leverage curve to balance small-bump sensitivity with bottom-out protection. Some testers felt that the suspension ramped up a lot at the end, offering riders a bit of wiggle room before bottoming out, but also making it difficult to get through all the travel at times.
When the topic of lateral stiffness came up, the testers’ experiences varied widely, which isn’t shocking as we ran the gamut in sizes and riding styles. One of the three testers (and the stockiest of the bunch) felt a bit of flex in slow, technical sections, but also noted that it wasn’t enough to detract from the ride.
From specs to geometry, the Signal Peak straddles the line between being a greyhound and a Labrador retriever puppy. By putting cross-country seriousness in a package that won’t judge you for eating tacos before a ride, the Signal Peak offers a bike that is light enough (and fun enough) to ride all day. Though the bike is spec’d with fast-rolling 2.35s, the ability to run up to 29×2.6-inch tires (or 27.5×2.8) means this bike can be outfitted with a pair of party shoes or casually crush multi-day epic races.
As a testament to this bike’s desire to rack up miles, two water bottle cages fit inside the main triangle—even on the small size. And as part of Fezzari’s digital storefront, riders are given the ability to pick and choose from a handful of upgrades and enter in a zillion measurements to help create a proper setup.
Sure, we can nitpick the Signal Peak, because that’s what happens when you get to ride a lot of very nice bikes back to back. Some people may prefer to lean into the bike’s bomber tendencies and wish the bike had a 130-millimeter fork. Others may decide that they want something a bit more race-oriented. Minor sniveling aside, the Signal Peak proved itself to be a capable bike at a great value. One of the testers summed it up simply by saying, “If I were looking to buy a bike like this, I would buy this bike.”
Q&A with Tyler Cloward, director of product and marketing at Fezzari
With more bike companies following the Direct to Consumer model, how do you see the role of local bike shops evolving?
TC: I think bike shops can play a great role in service, education, and the social aspect of cycling. We work with several shops across the country as recommended service centers. We focus on the shops that offer exceptional customer service and top-notch mechanics. We hope to expand these Fezzari recommended service centers over the next several years.
For what type of rider is the Signal Peak a no-brainer choice?
TC: The Signal Peak is the best key secret in the Fezzari line. It was built for the rough, technical, XC rider. It is light to toe-the-line in the local weekly XC race series or the longer weekend races. It has trail characteristics to handle most singletrack trail. It is the perfect after work quick-lap bike. It’s versatile to handle tires up to 2.6”, fork travel from 100mm to 140mm. It’s like a rally car. It wants to go fast on the ups, flats, and downs, and isn’t afraid to get some air on a few jumps and drops. It was designed to handle the multi-day, rough condition races like BC Bike Race, a long weekend with friends in Park City or Bentonville, or the tight, twisty, rocky trails on the east coast. It’s the bike for XC racers who have been on a hardtail or the ultra-short travel suspension bike that want something more trail capable and a better climber on singletrack. It’s for the trail and enduro rider who wants a lighter weight, but still trail capable bike that allows them to pedal from A to B quicker.
With XC bikes getting more aggressive and coil shocks making a comeback in the enduro world, do you see a coil shock option coming to the Signal Peak?
TC: I think there have also been so many advancements in air shocks that I don’t see coil shocks coming to the Signal Peak. There is more of an emphasis on weight in this bike category, that the traction advantage of a coil doesn’t show a huge benefit with the Signal Peak. We worked extremely hard on our suspension design to be sure it has active braking traction, small bump sensitivity, excellent pedal efficiency, and support for medium and the bigger hits to allow the rider to stay in control and the smile planted on their face. We also tried several different shock tunes to be sure the shock and suspension design were working in unison. I don’t feel in the Signal Peak category a coil shock would add benefit over the potential weight addition a coil shock brings with it.
As part of Fezzari’s move toward “person-specific fit”, customers enter in dozens of measurements. This ethos is further explained on the website with the statement, “Yes, we know the general assumptions that women like shorter reaches to the handlebars, or softer rides, for example. But instead of generalizing, we get specific sizing data from you (not women in general) and then build the bike to fit you.” However, this seems to contradict a question on the fit assessment that states, “Men and women have different body types and thus don’t ride the same.”
4a. How do you reconcile the two statements? What do you mean when you say men and women don’t ride the same?
TC: I would take this even further as say that every rider is completely different. For example, one rider that is 5’9”, male or female, may have a 30” inseam where the next 5’9’’ rider may have a 35” inseam. The could potentially be on the same frame size, but their stem length, stack, height, bar width, dropper post, and crank arm length could be different. We make these adjustments to the complete build for them.
Different body types do ride different. Take the example of the 5’9” riders above. If we assume they weigh the same too, their bikes will likely be setup up different. The rider with the longer torso is likely to ride further over the front of their bike, weighting their front tire more. This requires a different suspension setup that will likely have more air in the fork, less in the rear shock because of body position. This is why we don’t build gender specific bikes, we build rider specific bikes by incorporating our 23-point custom setup as well as a short rider interview (usually done by phone after the purchase and before we build the bike) to be sure we are getting the bike perfect for each rider.
4b. Are additional changes to the setup made based on whether someone answers M or F that aren’t covered in the other fit questions?
TC: Yes, we do have the option to change to a women’s specific saddle instead of the standard unisex saddle that is available on most models we offer, both mountain and road. We adjust the dropper post length. Some women have longer inseams for their height compared to men that medium size bike that would fit that 5’7’’ female rider usually comes with a dropper post that is too short for the longer inseam. We are able to customize the dropper length to be sure the rider with longer legs can get the saddle all the down and out of the way. This customization isn’t just for women, but all riders. We also have the ability to adjust brake lever reach on both mountain and road bikes for riders with smaller hands. With our follow-up we do on every order before we build the bike, we can also accommodate most request that riders may have. This could be grips,
