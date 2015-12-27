It was easy to overlook the Diamondback Mission among all the bikes at this year’s Bible of Bike Tests. Matte black, with a modest spec, it was understated in its appearance. Looks can be deceiving, though. Sporting 180 millimeters of front travel with 160 millimeters out back, this carbon-framed steed had some of the longest travel numbers in this year’s test. At a glance, those numbers might make you say the ‘F’ word—freeride. But again, looks can be deceiving.

At just $4,000, the Mission is one of the least expensive carbon offerings we had in this year’s test. Consumers get a beautiful, stealthy carbon rig at a price point usually reserved for aluminum bikes. This frame-first approach to the idea of a budget bike did mean there were some sacrifices that irked our testers. Primarily, the suspension package didn’t seem to give us the best representation of what the VPP-inspired Level Link is capable of. As you’d expect given its travel numbers, the Mission begs to be pushed on the trails, but unfortunately the RockShox Yari fork had a tendency to get overwhelmed toward the end of its stroke. That being said, you could always drop a Charger Damper in there for about 260 bucks and fix that straight away, but we question whether this is an upgrade that a budget-conscious consumer will be excited about.

Although the descending performance of the RockShox Super Deluxe R was well-matched to the kinematics of the Level Link, testers complained about the absence of a climb switch. With the sag in its happy place on descents, the rear end still tended to sit a bit deeper than we liked on the climbs, especially when seated on steeper terrain. If you want to chase down the perfect setup on the Mission, it will likely mean doing a few experiments with various pressures and volume spacer stacks.